Insect Protein Market Projected To Reach US$2,062.487 Million By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 23.53%

Insect Protein Market

The insect protein is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.53% from US$716.920 million in 2025 to US$2,062.487 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the insect protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.53% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2,062.487 million by 2030.The insect protein market is expanding rapidly due to the growing demand for sustainable and nutritious protein sources. Insects are more environmentally friendly than traditional livestock, as they require significantly less land, water, and feed.With the growing global population, it is estimated that conventional agricultural and livestock farming will be rendered incapable of providing the required amount of food that is supposed to meet the dietary requirements.This factor has gained traction due to the growing global population estimated to reach 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050, and 10.9 billion by 2100 from 7.7 billion in 2019, according to World Population Prospects (WPP) by the United Nations. Additionally, it may be noted that the environment is under a lot of stress from activities related to agriculture and livestock, and sustaining the projected number of people further will translate into an unprecedented negative interaction with the environment.Access sample report or view details:Based on source, the insect protein market is divided into ants, black soldier flies, grasshoppers, mealworms, and others. This categorization depicts the wide array of insects currently being researched to produce proteins. Black soldier flies and mealworms are two species that currently lead the race, primarily because of their fast growth rates, easy breeding, and high protein contents, which can be consumed by both animals and eventually by humans. Each segment's market share is based on production efficiency, consumer acceptance, and other regulatory considerations.By application, the insect protein market is segmented into animal feed , food and beverage, and personal care . Animal feed is anticipated to dominate the market, while insect protein is used in feed for livestock, aquaculture, and pets. The food and beverage industry is increasing rapidly, and insect protein is already used in protein bars, snacks, and even in insect-based flour. The personal care market is smaller but growing, and insect protein is used in cosmetics and other personal care products.Geographically, North America, particularly the United States, is a mature market with high consumer demand for sustainable and nutritious food products. As of January 2024, the United States of America population, according to the US Census Bureau, was calculated to be 335,893,238. This is up 1,759,535 or 0.53% since January 2023 and up 4,443,957, or 1.34% from Census Day of April 2020. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global insect protein market that have been covered are Ynsect, Innovafeed, and nextProtein Buhler Group, Darling Ingredients, among others.The market analytics report segments the global insect protein market on the following basis:.By SourceoAntsoBlack Soldier FliesoCricketsoGrasshoppersoMealwormsoOthers (beetles, buffalo worms, silkworms).By ApplicationoAnimal FeedoFood and BeverageoPersonal Care.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoRest of South America.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoRest of Europe.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoRest of the Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoRest of Asia-Pacific.Companies ProfiledoEntomoFarmsoYnsectoHexaflyoInnovafeedonextProteinoInsecooBuhler GroupoDarling IngredientsoAspire Food GroupoProtix Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

