U.S. Coast Guard Awards Verizon Business $66 Million Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions Task Order

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded Verizon Business an 8-year Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order worth up to $66 million over the life of the contract. Under this agreement, Verizon will provide Wi-Fi, phone, data, and other services to the U.S. Coast Guard's C5I (Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Cyber, and Intelligence) office.

Verizon will be partnering with the Coast Guard to phase out end-of-life TDM services, implementing solutions like a cellular-based POTS replacement for essential voice communications. This includes offering Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), delivering secure IL-4 (Impact Level 4) software-based solutions for Coast Guard call centers.

“The U.S. Coast Guard task order is yet another example of the strong relationship Verizon enjoys with a number of federal agencies, to include the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Veterans Affairs and more” said Michael Adams, associate vice president for federal civilian services at Verizon.“The trust placed in Verizon by the federal government is indicative of the reliability and security of our enterprise solutions.”

While the base task order spans 12 months, it may extend up to an eight-year period of performance. Verizon will deliver EIS services, including internet protocol service (IPS), broadband internet service (BIS), internet protocol voice service (IPVS), toll-free service, managed network services, managed security services, contact center services, and related equipment.

Verizon has earned the trust of the U.S. Armed Forces through a number of contract wins, including a 10-year, $2.67 billion multiple award contract with the U.S. Navy, a $1 billion DoD engagement to overhaul the Pentagon's network, and a $78 million digital modernization contract with Naval District Washington.

