Spoton Named #1 Restaurant POS System In G2's Winter Report Highlighting User Satisfaction And Growing Market Presence

Ongoing Product Advancements and Key Client Wins Strengthen SpotOn's Role

as an Leader



G2's Report names SpotOn Restaurant point-of-sale #1 over top competitors in ease of use, quality of support, and more.

SpotOn grows in popularity amongst restaurants committed to delivering unique, community-driven hospitality experiences Recent product innovations enhance operational efficiency and guest engagement for restaurant operators

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotO2n , a leading software and payments partner for restaurants and small businesses, enters 2025 with a top industry ranking, high-profile client wins, and key product updates.

SpotOn Named #1 Restaurant POS System by G2

SpotOn Restaurant has earned the top spot in the Winter Grid® Report for Restaurant POS from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Based on reviews from real restaurant owners and servers, SpotOn leads across multiple categories, including quality of support, ease of use, product direction, and reporting.

The G2 report benchmarks SpotOn against 27 competitors, showing that the restaurant technology provider ranks at or among the top in most major categories. Among the "Big 4" cloud-based restaurant POS systems-Toast, Square, Clover, and SpotOn-SpotOn offers the best combination of market presence and user satisfaction. Ranked #1 out of 27 competitors, SpotOn's superior performance and customer satisfaction highlight its dedication to helping restaurants succeed.

Expanding the SpotOn Community: New Client Wins

SpotOn's reputation as a trusted technology partner continues to grow, with several standout restaurant groups choosing SpotOn as their technology partner. Adding hundreds of clients each week, these new partnerships showcase SpotOn's flexibility to support the needs of diverse hospitality operators, from local establishments to multi-regional restaurant groups.



CoastAL Orange Beach (Pensacola, Florida): Pensacola area bar named one of the best bars in the US by USA Today for its live music, loyal patrons, cold Bushwackers, and fresh seafood.

Island Entertainment (Gulf Coast): A hospitality management company overseeing restaurants, bars, amphitheaters, and live music venues with capacities ranging from hundreds to thousands.

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe (Multi-Regional) : A fast-growing sandwich and soup concept known for its focus on fresh, quality ingredients and exceptional customer service across its expanding footprint.

Sesame Collective (Portland, Oregon): A culturally-driven collection of Mediterranean restaurants dedicated to fostering community and delivering unique dining experiences. Spell Restaurant Group (Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama): A family-operated restaurant group known for its diverse concepts and commitment to excellence since 2004.

Driving Innovation: New Product Launches and Enhancements

SpotOn's commitment to continuous innovation has delivered a host of new features designed to streamline operations and enhance guest experiences. These advancements reinforce SpotOn's commitment to delivering technology that drives efficiency, profitability, and customer satisfaction for restaurants.



Dedicated Loyalty Sign-Up Page for Diners: Simplifying customer enrollment in loyalty programs for higher engagement.

Deal Redemption and Marketing Campaign Reports: Equipping restaurants with actionable insights to optimize promotions.

reCaptcha v3 Integration: Enhancing fraud prevention on Digital Ordering platforms.

Reserve Redesign: A sleek new interface for SpotOn Reserve , a commission-free reservation and table management platform, streamlining reservations and waitlisting.

Restaurant POS Mobile on Handhelds : Extending the powerful functionality of SpotOn's POS interface to mobile devices to improve order efficiency and speed. DoorDash Integration: Simplifying delivery management with a seamless connection to DoorDash.

Looking Ahead

"As we wrap up an incredible year, we're inspired by the resilience and creativity of the restaurant operators we serve," said Lambert Walsh, Chief Customer Offer of SpotOn. "Our latest product innovations and partnerships reflect our mission to provide the tools and support restaurants need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry."

SpotOn remains committed to delivering industry-leading technology and fostering partnerships that help restaurant operators succeed. With exciting developments on the horizon, the company is poised for even greater success in 2025.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the leading software and payment companies, providing the technology and support that helps local businesses-and the people who run them-to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platform to accept payments, boost revenue, streamline operations, and create exceptional guest experiences. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated restaurant management solutions, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work" and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts that make sure it always does-with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. For more information, visit .

