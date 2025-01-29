Ukraine, Israel MFA Representatives Discuss Humanitarian Aid To Kyiv, Post-War Reconstruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eynat Shlein, the head of Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation at Israel's of Foreign Affairs (MASHAV), and Maksym Subkh, Ukraine's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, have discussed further humanitarian assistance and Israel's participation in Ukraine's post-war recovery.

This was announced by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The head of MASHAV, Eynat Shlein, visited Kyiv and met with Deputy Foreign of Ukraine Maksym Subkh. They discussed further humanitarian assistance from Israel, as well as Israel's participation in Ukraine's post-war recovery,” the diplomat said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed bilateral issues and future cooperation with partners, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

Photo: Michael Brodsky/Telegram