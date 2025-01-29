Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. To Host Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call/Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, (NYSE:WHG) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 after the close of the New York on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Following the release, the Company will host a live webcast and call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To join the conference call, please register here: . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

To view the webcast, please register here: . Once registered, an email will be sent with important details for this conference call, as well as a unique Registrant ID.

Date: February 12, 2025



Time: 4:30 PM ET

Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts



Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Founded in 1983, Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy & Real Assets, Income Alternatives, Tactical Absolute Return and Managed Investment Solutions, which are available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.

