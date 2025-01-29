ZJK Industrial Group Hosts Grand Year-End Celebration To Unite Employees And Stakeholders For A Glorious Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK Industrial” or the“Company”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and smart technologies, today announced that on January 11, 2025, it held a grand year-end celebration party on behalf of ZJK Industrial Group (“Group” or“ZJK Group”). Employees from all the Group's subsidiaries-Shenzhen Zhongjinke Hardware Products Co., Ltd., Zhongke Precision Components (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., PSM-ZJK Fasteners (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., and ZJK Vietnam Precision Components Company Limited-joined the event alongside distinguished guests, including shareholders, directors, and representatives from investors, auditing firms, law firms, and major banks. The celebration, held under the theme of“Unite for a Glorious Future,” showcased the Group's corporate culture and values, aiming to foster unity among employees and stakeholders to build a brighter future together.

Mr. Ding Ning, the CEO of the Company, delivered a keynote speech to commence the celebration. Reflecting on the past year, he remarked,“Our Group's unwavering commitment to the core principle of 'customer orientation and quality first' has been the cornerstone of our ambition to become one of the world's top fastener solution providers. Guided by this principle, along with our corporate value of 'quality first, innovation for long-term development,' we have achieved significant milestones despite a dynamic market environment and intensifying competition. Our business growth, market share expansion, and project breakthroughs would not have been possible without our relentless pursuit of product quality, innovative marketing strategies, and the hard work of all our employees. Looking ahead, we will continue to adhere to these values, and channel our courage and ingenuity into unlocking broader development opportunities and writing a new, glorious chapter for the Group.”

With these deeply rooted corporate values, the Group achieved remarkable success over the past year, surpassing its original sales targets. This achievement reflects not only the Group's sales capabilities but also its focus on teamwork and collaboration.

During the celebration, the Group honored outstanding teams and exceptional individuals with awards, further promoting its corporate culture and inspiring continued innovation and progress. The event featured a variety of cultural and artistic performances, creating an uplifting and celebratory atmosphere for all attendees. The performances conveyed a strong sense of belonging and sincere blessings, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacture and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and customized metal parts applied in a variety of next generation industries, including liquid cooling systems and data center development for A.I. infrastructure, 5G base stations, smart electronic devices, EVs and charging stations, aerospace, energy storage systems, and medical devices. As a supplier to global industry leaders since 2003, the Company offers fast delivery, sustained and highly specialized support to its customers from its team of experienced engineers, R&D, and quality control systems alongside a growing fleet of highly automated and precision manufacturing and testing equipment. ZJK Industrial's core business includes standard screws, precision screws, nuts and other nano-parts for specialized applications, high-strength, heat-resistant bolts and nuts, precision parts made from recycled materials, turning and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, and Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

For more information, please contact:

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86-755-28341175

Email: ...

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 (646) 932-7242

Email: ...