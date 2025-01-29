The Spaniel Brasserie & Bar Crowned Best British Breakfast at the BBC Good Food Middle East Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; January 29, 2025



The Spaniel Brasserie & Bar, a standout destination for gourmet dining on Dubai’s Bluewaters Island, has won the BBC Good Food Middle East Awards 2024 in the Best British Breakfast category, an honour that cements its reputation as a trailblazer in culinary excellence and innovation.



Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the BBC Good Food Middle East Awards shines a spotlight on the finest achievements within the food and beverage industry across the region. This annual celebration of culinary mastery brings together industry leaders, chefs, and food enthusiasts, recognizing outstanding talent across numerous categories. Competing against top-tier establishments, The Spaniel emerged victorious, a testament to its dedication to delivering extraordinary dining experiences. Only several months old, the brasserie has shown its mettle in producing exceptional gastronomic creations.



The Spaniel Brasserie & Bar has become synonymous with sophistication, creativity, and an unwavering passion for exceptional food. Founded by entrepreneur Mirzo Hafizov, the venue exudes an air of theatrical elegance, bringing the classy vibes of London to Dubai.



The brasserie’s breakfast menu is a masterpiece, featuring traditional dishes elevated to new heights through innovative techniques, premium ingredients, and artistic presentation. Every weekend from 9:30am to 12pm, diners can indulge in a classic Full English Breakfast, reimagined with gourmet flair, or savour modern breakfast creations.



At the heart of The Spani’l’s success is its visionary Head Chef, Will Stanyer. A former trainee under the legendary Gordon Ramsay, Stanyer brings a wealth of expertise, creativity, and a deep respect for culinary traditions to the table.



With an eye for detail and a flair for reinvention, Stanyer curates menus that offer treasure troves for taste and presentation. From perfectly cooked poached eggs with house-made hollandaise sauce to artisanal sausages sourced from trusted suppliers, each dish reflects an uncompromising commitment to quality and authenticity.



Located on the iconic Bluewaters Island, The Spaniel Brasserie & Bar is more than just a restaurant; it is an experience. With its glamorous decor, distinct dining spaces, and stunning views of Ain Dubai, the venue has emerged as an Instagrammable destination in Dubai.



The sassy restaurant is designed to cater to all occasions—whether ’t’s a casual breakfast with friends, a formal business meeting, or a family gathering, The Spaniel delivers in both ambiance and taste. Its warm, welcoming atmosphere, paired with attentive service, ensures every guest feels valued and inspired.



The BBC Good Food Middle East Awards has become a hallmark of culinary recognition in the region. Spanning categories that include fine dining, casual eats, and innovative concepts, the awards highlight the creativity and dedication of the indu’try’s best.



The journey to the awards begins with nominations from industry professionals, followed by public voting that allows food enthusiasts to support their favourite establishments. The rigorous selection process ensures that only the most deserving venues and chefs are celebrated.



For The Spaniel, the award is a milestone that reflects its commitment to consistently exceeding expectations. The bra’serie’s focus on delivering a flawless dining experience has earned it not only the respect of the industry but also the loyalty of its patrons.



As it celebrates this prestigious recognition, The Spaniel Brasserie & Bar remains focused on its mission to redefine gourmet food. Plans are already underway to introduce new dishes and experiences that further enhance the re’taurant’s offerings.



“Our goal is to continue surprising and delighting our guest”,” said Mirzo Hafizov, founder of The Spaniel

The’Spaniel’s success is built on a foundation of passion, innovation, and teamwork, setting it apart as a true standout in the culinary scene. Its creative menu offerings redefine breakfast classics, seamlessly blending tradition with modern, gourmet twists to excite the palate. Exceptional quality is at the heart of everything, from sourcing the finest ingredients to ensuring impeccable service that delights every guest. The stunning ambiance further elevates the dining experience, with luxurious interiors and breathtaking panoramic views of Ain Dubai providing the perfect backdrop. This remarkable vision is brought to life under the creative expertise of Head Chef Will Stanyer and the entrepreneurial spirit of founder Mirzo Hafizov, who together continue to set new standards in the world of dining.





