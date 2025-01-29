Amir, Sultan Of Oman Hold Fraternal Meeting
Date
1/29/2025 7:16:37 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, held a fraternal meeting at Al Barakah Palace in the capital, Muscat.'
During the meeting, friendly talks were exchanged and a number of topics of common interest were discussed.
MENAFN29012025000063011010ID1109143115
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.