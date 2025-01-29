عربي


Amir, Sultan Of Oman Hold Fraternal Meeting

1/29/2025 7:16:37 AM


1/29/2025 7:16:37 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, held a fraternal meeting at Al Barakah Palace in the capital, Muscat.'

During the meeting, friendly talks were exchanged and a number of topics of common interest were discussed.



