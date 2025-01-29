Ukraine Has Common Values With Europe, But We Need To Develop Style, Form Of Communication - Moc

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's unity with Europe is not only historically based, but also can be traced in the fundamental documents of Europe, but Ukraine must continue to develop the style and form of communication with European partners.

This was stated by Mykola Tochytskyi, of Culture and Strategic Communications, in his blog for Ukrinform.

“The European Union's Charter of Fundamental Rights indicates that Ukraine is part of the European community and carries the European spirit, which is sometimes much stronger than in individual European countries. The first article of the Charter states that“Human dignity is inviolable and must be respected and protected.” Only the second article enshrines the human right to life. Apparently, these are not just the serial numbers of articles in one of the most important documents in Europe. This is a reflection of the fact that in defending its dignity, culture, and subjectivity, Ukraine (although it never wanted to) sacrifices the lives of its daughters and sons. It is probably difficult for those political leaders in some European countries who spread Putin's narratives and try to appease him in every way to understand this Ukrainian position. However, this does not mean that we should stop trying to convince them. We need to work on finding the right style and form of communication with them,” Tochytskyi wrote.

According to the minister, that is why the cultural dimension, common values, common vision and approaches to preserving cultural heritage can become a common language for Ukraine and European countries.

He cited an example of such cultural communication with Germany, in particular, during his visit to Berlin, they discussed attracting international support to protect Ukrainian culture in times of war.

Tochytskyi reminded that Berlin is currently hosting an exhibition of masterpieces from the Odesa Museum of Oriental and Western Art“From Odesa to Berlin. European Painting of the XVI-XIX Centuries”, which presents works by European artists of the XVII-XIX centuries, and is held under the patronage of the Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The exhibits of this exhibition were once evacuated from Odesa to Germany to protect them from Russian attacks.

“President Steinmeier emphasized that this war is an attack not only on the territory of Ukraine, but also on its cultural memory and identity. He noted the heroic efforts of Ukrainians to preserve their heritage even under fire,” he said.

The minister added that German partners understand the importance of Ukrainian culture as part of the European heritage and are ready to support Ukraine both in preserving cultural heritage and in further integrating Ukrainian culture into the work of key international platforms, such as the 2025 conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Rome.

According to him, it is also important that the European Parliament has condemned the falsification of history and the use of disinformation to legitimize unprovoked full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

“The translation of this resolution into Ukrainian with his comments was kindly provided by Ukrainian historian Serhiy Gromenko. The team of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine also unofficially contributed to the work on this resolution. Among the important positions of this document is support for the statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of May 2, 2023, on the ideology of“racism.” Given this term and its meaning, the European Parliament condemned the nationalist imperialist ideology, policies and practices of the current Russian regime, and emphasized the incompatibility of this ideology and policies, as well as these practices with international law and European values,” Tochytskyi emphasized.

In addition, MEPs condemned Russia for the destruction of Holodomor monuments and the restoration of Lenin monuments in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as the Kremlin's exploitation of Orthodoxy for geopolitical purposes.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 23, the Berlin Gemäldegalerie art gallery hosted the grand opening of the exhibition“From Odesa to Berlin. European painting of the XVI-XIX centuries”. The exhibition includes 60 paintings from the collection of the Odesa Museum of Western and Eastern Art, as well as works from Berlin collections.