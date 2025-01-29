Ukrainian Defense Ministry Launches Production Of FPV Drones
1/29/2025 6:13:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has launched licensed production of modern FPV drones at a state-owned enterprise.
That's according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.
"Thanks to the integration of the state into production chains, we have gained a clear understanding of the cost of drone production and our competitive advantages in this market. This will allow us to improve the quality of finished products through sustainable competition," said First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.
As part of a pilot project launched in December 2024 under the general coordination of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Department of Defense Innovations, the state received the opportunity to produce codified FPV drones.
Under a trilateral agreement, a private developer granted a license for the production of UAVs at a state-owned enterprise under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense.
In addition, specialists from the Main Department of Defense Innovations have developed a roadmap for organizing similar production together with other unmanned aerial systems (UAS) developers.
"We are ready to expand cooperation with private companies. We have a package of template documents and step-by-step instructions for launching similar UAS production lines at other state-owned enterprises," said Yurii Taraniuk, head of the Main Department of Defense Innovations.
In 2024, Ukrainian-made drones accounted for 96.2% of the Ukrainian forces' UAV needs.
