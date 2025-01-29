Underdog Togo Are ‘Hungry To Make History’: Captain Agnamba Ahead Of Davis Cup Clash Vs India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Togo, one of the smallest countries in Africa spanning slightly over 57,000 square kilometres, made their return to the Davis Cup in 2022 after a 19-year absence from the coveted tournament. As they look to make their first ever appearance in the World Group 1, team captain Agnamba Ali claims his side are hungry to make history.

The country's best ever performance at the Davis Cup was reaching the Europe/Africa Zone Group II semifinals in 1992. Now the side gets ready to face India at their home turf aiming to create new heights for their nation.

In an exclusive chat with IANS just days ahead of the clash that will take place at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Complex in the capital on February 1-2, Team Togo captain Agnamba Ali revealed his side's mentality and thinking which has seen them earn a spot in the World Cup Group 1 playoffs.

"We like to be underdogs because I think if we play any country right now, they have to be worrying because, I mean, we've proven over the past three years that we can win. We're doing exactly that and then I can tell you playing against Latvia at home, nobody is expecting us to win. But I know the guys, they are very hungry. They want to make history for themselves in the country and then that's where we are. I think that's what's keeping us going," Ali told IANS.

The team consists of Padio Isak, Thomas Setodji, Liova Ajavon and M'lapa Akomlo with Thomas being the only one to have a ranking at 1256 with his career best being 794.

Togo earned promotion to the World Group I play-offs for the 2025 Davis Cup after beating Indonesia 3-2 in the 2024 World Group II play-offs before upsetting Latvia 4-0 in their World Group II tennis tie. Ali went on to acknowledge the effort and which has helped build the spirit of his team

“I know Togo has been absent for 19 years but we made it to Group 2 in the past. So, Togo always has had a strong team and I think the good thing that's going on with the team right now is that this is the same group of players that started it. The spirit of the team is great And the guys push each other. They want the best for themselves. They want to win And I think that's what put us in this position,” he added.