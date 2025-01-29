New Shepard Flight Simulates Moon's Gravity For 1St Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The American private company Blue Origin has announced its next flight of the New Shepard rocket, which is used for suborbital test flights and the of space tourists, Azernews reports.

The launch is scheduled for January 28 at 20:00 Baku time from the "First Launch Pad" in Texas. The mission, called NS-29, will be one of the flights dedicated to unmanned experiments.

The launch will carry 30 payloads, the primary purpose of which is to simulate the gravity of the Moon and test technologies that could be used on Earth's natural satellite in the future.

During the NS-29 mission, Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule will simulate lunar gravity for the first time, thanks to its Reaction Control System (RCS). During the flight, the capsule will rotate at about 11 revolutions per minute, generating gravity equivalent to one-sixth of Earth's for two minutes.

Experts believe this is a significant improvement over traditional methods such as descending towers or parabolic flights, which only provide brief seconds of gravity simulation.

More than half of the NS-29 payload is funded by NASA's Flight Capability Program, which is used to conduct scientific experiments in support of the Artemis lunar program. When Blue Origin announced the mission, it revealed that it had three capsules for New Shepard. Two of these are designed for carrying astronauts, while one is dedicated to conducting unmanned experiments. These capsules are operated by two separate boosters.

In addition to the NS-29 mission, earlier reports indicated that NASA might use private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin to transport Martian soil samples back to Earth. At an online briefing, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson mentioned that the initial phase of the joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) to deliver Martian rock samples, collected by the Perseverance rover, will not be feasible until the 2040s.

Blue Origin's NS-29 mission represents a significant milestone in private spaceflight's contribution to advancing scientific knowledge and preparing for future lunar exploration. The ability to simulate lunar gravity is crucial for testing technologies that could help astronauts survive and work on the Moon. As private companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX continue to collaborate with NASA, we are witnessing a shift in the way space exploration is conducted, with private enterprises playing an increasingly important role in global space missions, including those aimed at Mars and beyond.