Donald Trump Nears 100 Days: What Americans Think About Tariffs, Deportations, And Executive Orders-New Poll Findings
The Trump administration's tariff policies remain widely unpopular, with 59% disapproving of recent increases and only 39% in favor. The timing of the survey-following Trump's April 2 announcement of sweeping new tariffs and the April 9 decision to pause most tariffs except on China-suggests that public opinion remained consistent despite stock market volatility.
Similarly, 55% disapprove of the administration's cuts to federal agencies, while 44% support them. A majority (59%) believes the administration is being“too careless” with how it is implementing these cuts.
51% say the cuts will worsen government operations
36% believe they will improve performance
48% expect these cuts to cost Americans in the long run
41% believe they will save moneyUse of Executive Orders: A divisive approach
Trump's reliance on executive orders continues to face backlash. The survey shows:
51% of Americans think he is using executive authority too much
27% say the level is appropriate
5% believe he is using it too littleEconomic outlook and international standing:
Economic confidence appears to be slipping.
45% now believe the economy will worsen in a year (up from 37% in February)
38% say Trump's policies are strengthening the US internationallyStrong support for upholding court rulings:
Amid growing legal scrutiny of administration actions, there is a strong consensus that Trump must comply with court decisions:
78% believe the administration should follow federal court rulings
88% support compliance if the ruling comes from the Supreme CourtImmigration policies: Most and least liked
Immigration continues to be the most polarising policy:
20% cite immigration actions as what they like most
7% specifically mention deportations
11% cite immigration as what they like leastViews on Trump's governing style
Americans are sharply divided on Trump's leadership approach:
22% say what they dislike most is his governing style
11% say they admire his ability to keep promises or“get things done”Trade and Government cuts: Split opinions
Tariffs and spending cuts are also highly divisive:
15% list tariffs/trade policy as what they like least
11% disapprove of government cuts
Tariffs and spending cuts are also highly divisive:

15% list tariffs/trade policy as what they like least

11% disapprove of government cuts

Yet, 6% and 9%, respectively, list these same policies as positives
