Trump Bans Federal Support For Child Gender Transition Treatment: '...May Suffer Sterilisation, Lifelong Complications'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The White House has issued an executive order prohibiting funding, support, or of medical procedures intended to transition a child's sex, citing concerns over their long-term consequences.

The order states that medical professionals are engaging in "chemical and surgical mutilation" of children under the "radical and false claim that adults can change a child's sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions."

The administration describes these procedures as dangerous, asserting that affected children may suffer from permanent sterilisation and lifelong medical complications.

According to the order, "Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding." It states that the federal government will take all available steps to "rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures."

The order provides definitions for key terms, stating that "child" refers to any individual under 19 years of age, and "chemical and surgical mutilation" includes puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgeries designed to align a child's physical characteristics with a gender identity different from their biological sex. The order also states that such interventions are sometimes referred to as "gender-affirming care."

In an effort to address concerns about what it calls "junk science," the order criticises guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), stating that the organisation "lacks scientific integrity." It directs federal agencies to rescind or amend all policies relying on WPATH's guidance, including its "Standards of Care Version 8." Furthermore, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) is required to publish a review within 90 days assessing existing literature on best practices for children experiencing gender dysphoria, rapid-onset gender dysphoria, or identity-based confusion. The order mandates HHS to use all available methods to improve data collection regarding minors seeking medical transition procedures.