Winners In Moehe's Olympiad For AI, Cybersecurity Honoured

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organised, over two days, the finals of the second National For Programming, Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity for school students.

As many as 450 male and female students from more than 100 public and private participated in the Olympiad, with the contest's final qualifiers starting on Monday and concluding yesterday. They competed in the preliminary qualifiers, of whom 160 students qualified to participate in the finals.

In her speech during the closing ceremony, Director of the Educational Guidance Department at MoEHE Maryam Nouman al-Emadi stressed that, through these competitions, the ministry is keen to provide a space for students to showcase their skills, motivate them to think critically and creatively, enhance their problem solving skills as well as their ability to use modern tools to create innovative technological solutions.

She explained that the Olympiad is one of the initiatives aimed at developing entrepreneurship systems in schools, and building students' capacities in the fields of programming, algorithms, programming and designing mobile applications, cybersecurity, embedded systems projects and computer vision, noting that the current version witnessed the addition of two courses: website design and development, and computer network development and design.

Director of the Technical and Specialised Education Department Eng. Hashem al-Sada confirmed that technical and specialised schools in the country realised a distinguished achievement during their participation in the second edition of the Olympiad, pointing out that the participating schools, including Qatar School of Science and Technology, Qatar Technical School for Boys, Qatar Technical School for Girls and Al-Maahad Al Addeeni Preparatory & Secondary School for Boys, succeeded in winning five advanced positions in the competition, which reflects the great efforts made by the administrative and educational staff in the schools.

In the Programming and Algorithms course, Ahmed bin Hanbal Secondary School for Boys took first place, followed by Jassim bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys in second, and Al Ma'had Al Dini Preparatory Secondary School for Boys in third. For girls, Qatar Technical Secondary School for Girls secured first place, with Al Shaima Secondary School for Girls and the Tunisian School for Girls in second and third, respectively.

In the Mobile Applications Design and Programming course, Hassan bin Thabit Secondary School for Boys claimed first place, followed by Abdullah bin Ali al-Misnad Secondary School for Boys in second, and Musab bin Omair Secondary School for Boys in third. For girls, Al-Wukair Secondary School for Girls took first place, with Al Shaima Secondary School for Girls and Amna bint Wahb Secondary School for Girls in second and third.

In the Website Design and Programming course, Ahmed bin Hanbal Secondary School for Boys secured first, Abdullah bin Ali Al-Misnad Secondary School for Boys took second, and Ahmed bin Mohammed Secondary School for Boys came third. For girls, Al Wakra Secondary School for Girls won first, followed by Al Shaima Secondary School for Girls in second, and Al Bayan Secondary School for Girls in third.

In the Cybersecurity course, Musab bin Omair Secondary School for Boys placed first, Qatar Technical Secondary School for Boys took second, and Tariq bin Ziyad Secondary School for Boys came third.

Simaisma Secondary School for Boys triumphed in the Embedded Systems Projects course, with Omar bin Al Khattab Secondary School for Boys in second, and Mohammed bin Abdul Wahab Secondary School for Boys in third. In the Computer Networks course, Khalifa Secondary School for Boys took first, Qatar Technical Secondary School for Boys came second, and Hassan bin Thabit Secondary School for Boys placed third.

Qatar Technical Secondary School for Girls secured first place in the Computer Vision Projects course, with Mesaieed Preparatory Secondary School for Boys in second, and Simaisma Secondary School for Boys in third.

At the end of the ceremony, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs, Maha Zayed al-Qaqaa al-Ruwaili, honoured the winners with shields and certificates of appreciation. The closing ceremony witnessed the presentation of a theatrical performance which showcased the life of the scientist Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, presented by the students of Hamza ibn Abdul Muttalib School, through which they reviewed the importance of the role of Arab scientists in building a civilisation. The students of Al Israa Primary School for Girls also presented a show segment that included the most prominent names of Arab scientists in various fields.

MENAFN28012025000067011011ID1109141196