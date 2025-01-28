Seers Call Off 'Amrit Snan' As Stampede At Mahakumbh Leaves 15 Dead: Why The Decision Is Historic?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh 2025: The seers have called off the auspicious Mauni Amavasya's 'Amrit Snan' after a stampede that left at least 15 dead and many others at Mahakumbh 2025 in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that the seers representing at least 13 Akharas have postponed the holy dip due to the incident.

"You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya '," Mahant Ravindra Puri told news agency PTI.

| Mahakumbh Stampede Live: 15 people feared dead; Amrit Snan cancelled

The mega event at the Mahakumbh Mela at the Triveni Sangam, billed as the largest human gathering on earth, began on January 13 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj . The Mahakumbh concludes on February 26.

As per tradition, Akharas belonging to the three sects 'Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen' take the holy dip in a set sequence following a majestic, awe-inspiring procession to the Sangam Ghat.

The seers and saints, including the ash-smeared Nagas, then immerse themselves in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers on special bathing dates like the Mauni Amavasya, marked by unique celestial alignments and considered holy by Hindus.

Mauni Amavasya is also known as Maghi Amavasya. It takes place at the time of the new moon and is of immense significance for Hindu devotees. The second Amrit Snan (previously called Shahi Snan) is the most auspicious event of the Mahakumbh. The Uttar Pradesh government expected at least 10 crore devotees to attend Mahakumbh 2025 on Mauni Amavasya. The first Snan was on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti .