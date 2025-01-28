Mahakumbh Stampede: 5 Crucial Details About Reasons, Casualties, Location Of Crush In Prayagraj On Mauni Amavasya

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A stampede occurred during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 on the sacred banks of the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday. An estimated 10 crore pilgrims were expected to attend the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya this year, drawn by the celestial importance of the "Triveni Yog." However, the stampede resulted in at least 15 deaths and several injuries, as per various reports. Rescue operations are underway, and those in the chaos caused by the large crowd have been taken to Central Hospital.

Here are five vital details of the stampede at Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Stampede location

A stampede occurred at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj. Hindus consider the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge, the holiest site. They believe bathing in its waters during the Maha Kumbh, especially on auspicious days like Mauni Amavasya, washes away sins and offers "moksha" or salvation.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Estimated number of people at Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh and was expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims. This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.

Mahakumbh Stampede: When it happened

The incident occurred around 2 am on Wednesday, amid a sea of tightly packed crowds converging at the Sangam and all other ghats created along a 12-km-long range of river banks for the Maha Kumbh. The stampede erupted as a massive crowd of pilgrims surged towards the sacred confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers. Those sleeping on the riverbank were tragically trampled, and a barrier designed to control the flow of people collapsed, media reports quoted government officials.