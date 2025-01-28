Express Delivery Market In Europe To Grow By USD 18.91 Billion (2025-2029), Fueled By E-Commerce Growth, AI-Driven Market Trends - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Express Delivery Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019-2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 18.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.8 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled AfterShip Group, Aramex International LLC, BTA International, Burns Express Freight Ltd., CMA CGM SA Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DHL Express Ltd., DPD Deutschland GmbH, DPEX Worldwide, FedEx Corp., International Distributions Services plc, La Poste SA, Manston Express Transport, Montad Ltd t a Cargo Express, Otto GmbH and Co. KG, POSTE ITALIANE SPA, PostNL N.V., Simpex, and United Parcel Service Inc.

Market Driver

The Express Delivery Market in Europe is thriving, with trends in Regular Mail and Parcel Delivery driving growth. The Food and Delivery industry, Perishable items, Medication, and Medical Supplies are key sectors. Same-day delivery is popular for B2C and Retail & E-commerce, including IT and Telecom, Electronics, Consumer Goods, and E-commerce. Customer experience is crucial, with value-added services like sorting and grading, packaging, picking, order processing, management information systems, mobile tracking applications, and logistics supply chain essential. The healthcare system benefits from express delivery of Medicines and Hospital Supplies, both domestically and internationally. Cross-border E-commerce and interconnectedness in Europe boost international trade and parcel delivery. Effective communication through email alerts and SMS keeps customers engaged. Hub-to-spoke collection centers streamline operations.

The express delivery market in Europe is witnessing a trend towards mergers and acquisitions (M&A) among vendors. This strategy enables firms to expand their presence, enhance service offerings, and achieve economies of scale. MNG Kargo Yurtici ve Yurtdisi Tasimacilik A, a Turkish parcel delivery company, was recently acquired by DHL. This acquisition expands DHL's global presence, broadens its customer base, and adds new services to its portfolio. Mergers and acquisitions provide opportunities for growth and value creation, making them a popular choice for firms looking to strengthen their position in the competitive express delivery market.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The Express Delivery Market in Europe faces several challenges in various sectors. In Regular Mail and Parcel Delivery, ensuring timely and efficient delivery is crucial. Perishable items, Medication, and Medical Supplies require special handling and quick delivery, posing unique challenges. Same-day delivery for Online Shopping, especially in B2C and Retail & E-commerce, is a growing demand. In B2B, IT & Telecom, and Electronics sectors, fast and reliable delivery is essential for maintaining customer relationship engagement. The healthcare system relies on express delivery for Medicines and Hospital Supplies, both domestically and internationally. Challenges include managing crossborder e-commerce, interconnectedness in logistics supply chain, and value-added services like sorting and grading, packaging, picking, and order processing. Effective management information systems, mobile tracking applications, hub-to-spoke collection centers, email alerts, and SMS notifications are necessary for efficient express delivery operations. The express delivery market in Europe is driven by the demand for high-quality, fast, and reliable services. However, the presence of major players like UPS and FedEx creates a price-sensitive and competitive environment. To maintain market share, these companies have shifted from weight-based to dimension-based pricing. Fuel costs instability is a challenge, necessitating pricing strategies to mitigate their impact. In the B2C e-commerce sector, intense competition may lead to lower quality services for light package shippers seeking lower prices. UPS and FedEx must continue to prioritize service excellence while managing pricing pressures.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This express delivery market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Domestic 1.2 International



2.1 B2B

2.2 B2C 2.3 C2C

3.1 Europe

1.1 Domestic- The European express delivery market's domestic segment plays a vital role in transporting parcels and packages swiftly and efficiently within a single country or neighboring European countries. This segment caters to the increasing e-commerce demand by ensuring timely delivery of goods, enhancing customer satisfaction, and building trust. Consumers anticipate quick and convenient delivery, making express domestic services indispensable. Same-day and next-day deliveries are increasingly popular, particularly in the fast fashion and perishable goods sectors. Retailers and businesses across industries optimize their supply chains by partnering with domestic express delivery providers for cost-efficient and operationally efficient shipments. Major European express delivery companies, such as Geopost (DPDgroup), Royal Mail, and DHL, offer a variety of domestic express services to cater to diverse industries and customer needs. These providers continually adapt and expand their services to meet evolving business and consumer demands, driving the growth of the European express delivery market's domestic segment. The e-commerce boom, rising customer expectations, and the need for efficient supply chains are primary factors fueling the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Express Delivery Market in Europe is a dynamic and growing industry that caters to the demand for swift and reliable delivery of various goods, including regular mail, parcels, and consumer goods. The market serves diverse sectors such as healthcare, construction, primary industries, and the burgeoning F&D and e-commerce industries. Express delivery operations play a crucial role in the healthcare system, ensuring timely delivery of perishable items, medication, and medical supplies. Same-day delivery and online shopping have revolutionized consumer behavior, driving up the demand for express delivery services in both domestic and international markets. B2B and B2C sectors also leverage express delivery for efficient supply chain management and customer relationship engagement. Cross-border e-commerce is another significant growth area, with express delivery companies facilitating seamless transactions in international markets.

Market Research Overview

The Express Delivery Market in Europe is a dynamic and growing industry, focused on delivering parcels and documents quickly and efficiently. It caters to various sectors including Retail and E-commerce, IT and Telecom, Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Healthcare. Express delivery services are crucial for the timely delivery of perishable items, medication, medical supplies, and other time-sensitive goods. Same-day delivery and on-demand services have become increasingly popular in the age of online shopping and B2C and B2B transactions. The industry's interconnectedness with international trade and cross-border e-commerce has led to the growth of hub-to-speak collection centers and the implementation of value-added services such as sorting and grading, packaging, picking, order processing, and management information systems. Mobile tracking applications, email alerts, and SMS notifications enhance the customer experience, while logistics supply chain management ensures efficient delivery operations. The healthcare system, hospitals, and web shops rely on express delivery services for the swift delivery of medicines, medical supplies, and construction materials, making it an essential component of various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Domestic

International

Type



B2B



B2C

C2C

Geography Europe

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio