DJ Dexstarity: The Multi-Hyphenate Artist Redefining The Music Scene

Dexstarity's journey began in Brooklyn, New York, where his father, a DJ himself, instilled a deep love for music. This passion blossomed in the DMV area, where he honed his skills alongside the Ambitious Entertainment collective and his own SK1WVLKR crew. He credits his early mentors, Derrell "Real Talk Rizze" Stephens, Marquis "Grand Marquis" Dunn, and Donte "DT The Producer" Davis, for teaching him the fundamentals of production and engineering.

A Diverse Musical Journey:

Dexstarity's musical journey has been marked by a constant exploration of different creative avenues. He released his first songs in 2016, showcasing his talent as a rapper, and has continued to evolve his sound, collaborating with artists like Lil Sicc, Hollywood Marlayee, and Jynx. His latest single, "Flip Phone," featuring King Jay Beats and 2FO, is a testament to his ability to craft infectious beats and deliver hard-hitting lyrics that resonate with a wide audience.

Bloom Together Entertainment: A Visionary Collective:

Dexstarity's entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found Bloom Together Entertainment, a multifaceted company that encompasses music, event planning, artist management, and community building. Bloom Together Entertainment is an extension of his vision to create unforgettable experiences and provide a platform for artists to thrive.

Overcoming Challenges and Embracing Success:

Dexstarity's path to success hasn't been without its challenges. From navigating the complexities of the music industry and overcoming legal hurdles to constantly adapting to new environments, he has demonstrated resilience and determination. He credits his faith, his team, and his unwavering belief in his vision for helping him navigate these obstacles.

A Message of Inspiration:

Dexstarity's message to aspiring artists and entrepreneurs is clear: "Keep working, stay consistent, make money, and budget for marketing." He emphasizes the importance of self-sufficiency, hard work, and surrounding yourself with a supportive team.

Looking Ahead:

With a string of releases planned for the coming year, including collaborations with established and emerging artists, Dexstarity is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene. His vision for Bloom Together Entertainment extends beyond entertainment, encompassing community engagement and wellness initiatives.

