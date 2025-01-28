(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Coding And Marking Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1541.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries China, Japan, US, Germany, UK, India, South Korea, France, Canada, and Italy Key companies profiled ATD Ltd., BestCode, Brother Industries Ltd., Control Print Ltd., Cyklop International, Danaher Corp., Dover Corp., Engage Technologies Corp., Hitachi Ltd., ITW Marking and Coding, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Keyence Corp., Matthews International Corp., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Overprint Ltd., Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, RN Mark Inc., and SATO Holdings Corp.

Market Driver

The Coding and Marking Equipment market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like Flexible Packs, Medical Equipment, Food Safety, and Pharmaceuticals. Flexible packs require advanced marking solutions for brand protection and traceability. In the Medical Equipment industry, marking equipment ensures product identification and sterilization with disinfectants and masks. Food Safety and Food and Beverage sectors prioritize product traceability through serialization, tracking codes, and RFID tagging. Counterfeit automobile parts and pharmaceuticals are combated with unique product identifiers and brand protection technologies. Inkjet printers, laser markers, and thermal transfer printers cater to various industries, including Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and Food Packaging. Online transactions necessitate high-resolution inkjet coders for information display and labeling. Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) technologies, along with Laser Marking and Thermal Printing, provide solutions for various packaging types, such as PET bottles, containers, and secondary packaging materials. Brand protection and artwork management systems, like Linx laser coders, ensure product authenticity and compliance with regulations. SIS Ink Solution offers continuous inkjet ink and solvent products for various marking applications.

Organizations face high running costs when investing in coding and marking equipment. To mitigate this constraint, companies are increasingly turning to equipment leasing options. Leasing simplifies the coding and marking process by reducing costs associated with maintenance, servicing, and disposal. Leasing companies provide maintenance and servicing solutions, allowing end-users to focus on their core business activities. This model is particularly popular among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as it eliminates the need for large upfront investments, preserves working capital, and frees up cash flow. The benefits of equipment leasing include flexible payment plans, the ability to deploy printers as needed, line optimization, future-proof solutions, minimal downtime, and absence of equipment depreciation.

Market Challenges

The Coding and Marking Equipment market faces various challenges in diverse industries such as Flexible packs, Medical Equipment, Food Safety, and Counterfeit Automobile Parts. In Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Healthcare sectors, there is a growing demand for brand protection, traceability tags, serialization, and unique product identifiers. Disinfectants, masks, and sanitizers require clear information display for effective product labeling. Inkjet printers, laser markers, and thermal transfer printers are popular solutions, with Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) gaining traction. Online transactions necessitate high-resolution inkjet coders and RFID tagging. Pharmaceutical producers require Linx laser coders and labeling systems. Continuous inkjet technology, solvent products, and artwork management systems are essential for various packaging types, including PET bottles, containers, aluminum, and secondary packaging materials. Ink droplets and printhead technology are critical components, with CIJ and TIJ offering variable data printing and tracking codes to combat counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

Segment Overview

This coding and marking equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Food and beverage

1.2 Healthcare

1.3 Industrial 1.4 Others



2.1 CIJ printing and coding

2.2 Laser coding and marking

2.3 PALM

2.4 TTO 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Food and beverage- The coding and marking equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of this technology in the food and beverage industry. This sector is a major end-user, utilizing coding and marking equipment for packaging products such as processed foods, beverages, packaged snacks, and dairy foods. The equipment is essential for providing specific product information, including manufacturing and expiry dates, brand names, and prices. In Canada, regulations mandate specific barcodes and nutritional information on food packaging. In the bakery industry, non-contact coding techniques like CIJ, TIJ, and lasers are gaining popularity due to their ability to ensure product quality without the use of inks. The dairy sector, with its short product lifecycles and focus on safety and hygiene, requires coding and marking equipment that can print on various materials and meet stringent regulations. The packaged snacks sector, with its high-volume consumption and low margins, demands coding and marking equipment that can print fast and accurately while ensuring product safety. Beverage manufacturers use a range of packaging materials, necessitating equipment that can print on various surfaces. The availability of different coding and marking technologies enables manufacturers to meet diverse packaging needs. The global coding and marking equipment market is poised for growth due to the increasing demand for processed foods, packaged snacks, bakery products, and dairy products. Major vendors are investing in advanced technologies to increase production speed and efficiency.

Research Analysis

The Coding and Marking Equipment market encompasses a wide range of technologies and applications. Flexible packs, bottles, tubes, cartons, and labels in various industries, including food safety, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, electronics, and food and beverage, require coding and marking solutions. These solutions help ensure product authenticity, traceability, and regulatory compliance. Technologies such as Inkjet printers (Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ)), Laser markers, Thermal transfer printers, and Laser Marking are used to apply codes and marks. Online transactions have increased the demand for advanced coding and marking equipment to ensure secure and accurate tracking. Applications include marking pharmaceuticals, electronics, automobile parts, and food and beverage products. The market continues to evolve with advancements in technology and increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Coding and Marking Equipment market encompasses a wide range of technologies and applications. Flexible packs, medical equipment, and food safety are significant sectors utilizing this technology for traceability and information display. In the realm of food and beverage, coding and marking equipment ensure product freshness and prevent counterfeit automobile parts from entering the market. Pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors rely on this technology for brand protection, serialization, and traceability, especially in the fight against counterfeit pharmaceuticals. Disinfectants, masks, and sanitizers are marked with codes for expiration dates and batch tracking. Inkjet printers, laser markers, and thermal transfer printers are the primary equipment used in this industry. Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) are popular technologies for their ability to print variable data and tracking codes. The pharmaceutical producer benefits from high-resolution inkjet coders and Linx laser coders for serialization and unique product identifiers. The market also includes RFID tagging, labels, secondary packaging materials, and various packaging types, such as bottles, tubes, cartons, and containers made of PET, aluminum, and corrugated materials. Continuous inkjet technology uses ink droplets and a printhead to mark products, while Artwork Management systems and SIS Ink Solution provide solutions for ink selection and management. Continuous inkjet ink and solvent products are essential consumables in this industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Food And Beverage



Healthcare



Industrial

Others

Product



CIJ Printing And Coding



Laser Coding And Marking



PALM



TTO

Others

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa

South America Solution

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

