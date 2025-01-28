BD Board Declares Dividend, Authorizes 10 Million Additional Share Repurchases BD Completed $750 Million Repurchase To Date In FY25

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX ), a leading global medical company, today announced it has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per common share, payable on March 31, 2025 to holders of record on March 10, 2025. The indicated annual dividend rate is $4.16 per share.

The company also announced it repurchased $750 million in BD stock to date in fiscal 2025. In addition, the board has authorized the company to repurchase up to 10 million shares of BD common stock in addition to the shares that remain available under the board's previous authorization in 2021. The authorizations provide the company the ability to repurchase shares of its common stock through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other methods. The actual timing, manner, number and value of any shares repurchased will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of BD's common stock, general market and economic conditions, and other business considerations.

