Tuttle Capital Files To Launch 10 Leveraged Crypto Etfs Offering Exposure To XRP, SOL, ADA, And More

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Tuttle Capital Management, a services firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with around $680 million in assets under management, has filed to list 10 different ETFs offering leveraged exposure to digital assets.

Some of the proposed ETFs are set to offer exposure to some altcoins for the first time in such a format. The filings include ETFs offering leveraged exposure to XRP, Solana, Cardano, TRUMP, and MELANIA, among other digital assets.

The move is being viewed by analysts as a test of the Securities and Exchange Commission's appetite for approving such products, particularly given President Donald Trump's pro-crypto stance.

Leveraged ETFs, which aim to amplify returns based on the daily performance of an underlying asset, are already a feature of traditional markets. These filings, in specific, would offer investor twice the daily returns or losses of these assets, which are inherently volatile.

Seyffart suggested that these crypto ETF filings are“a case of issuers testing the limits of what this SEC is going to allow.” He anticipates the SEC's new crypto task force will play a key role in determining the fate of these applications.

Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas suggested the filings are“unusual,” and pointed out that Tuttle Capital is also the first looking to launch funds tracking Chainlink, Cardano, Polkadot, and BNP.

Crypto ETFs Offerings Greater in Europe

Notably, funds offering exposure to these assets already exist on European exchanges as Balchunas pointed out, with the only new ones being those offering leveraged exposure to TRUMP and MELANIA the newly launched memecoins of the Trump family.

21Shares, for example, already offers exchange-traded products (ETPs) offering exposure to various major altcoins including Cardano, Aave, BNB, Polkadot, Solana, Sui, and many others. The firm even offers ETPs offering exposure to Ether, SOL, and other altcoins with staking returns added on top.