Thousands Throng Hazratbal Shrine On Me'raj-E-Aalam

The holy occasion, observed with night-long prayers and spiritual fervor, drew men, women, children, and the elderly in large numbers, seeking blessings and spiritual solace.

The Hazratbal Shrine, situated on the banks of Dal Lake, became the focal point of devotion as thousands of worshippers flocked to witness the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

As the relic was displayed to the crowd, cries of devotion echoed, with men and women overwhelmed by emotion as they sought blessings, reported news agency KNO.

Ghulam Nabi, a 68-year-old resident of Ganderbal, who made the journey despite the winter chill said,“I have never missed night-long prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Me'raj at Hazratbal in my life. For me, it's not just a tradition but a deep spiritual connection.”

The night-long prayers also resonated with the faithful's supplications for peace, prosperity, and blessings for Kashmir.“I feel blessed to be part of this gathering,” shared Shabir Ahmad from Anantnag, who attended the prayers with his family.

Pertinently, Shab-e-Me'raj holds deep significance for Muslims around the world. It is believed to be the Prophet Muhammad's miraculous journey from Makkah to Jerusalem and his ascension to heaven.“This is remembered as a moment of divine guidance when the Prophet (SAW) interacted with other prophets and received instructions from Allah.”

