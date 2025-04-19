403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White House clarifies objective of envoy’s Russia visit
(MENAFN) The White House has confirmed that Steve Witkoff, a close associate of President Donald Trump and his designated special envoy, is visiting Russia to engage in direct talks with the Kremlin as part of ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and eventual peace agreement in the Ukraine conflict.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated on Friday that Witkoff's trip is focused on establishing clear communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This marks Witkoff’s third meeting with Putin since February, following his role in brokering a prisoner exchange that both nations hailed as a step toward rebuilding trust. He was also part of recent U.S.-Russia discussions held in Saudi Arabia.
“I can confirm that Mr. Witkoff is in Russia for direct talks with the Kremlin and President Putin,” Leavitt told reporters, describing the visit as part of the broader negotiation process toward peace. She declined to offer more details, citing the sensitive nature of the discussions, but noted that President Trump remains deeply frustrated with the ongoing war and is eager to see an end to the conflict.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, speaking ahead of Friday’s meeting in St. Petersburg, said the talks could last anywhere from one to four hours, depending on President Putin’s preference.
Last week, Witkoff also met in Washington with Kirill Dmitriev, a senior advisor to Putin on international economic matters and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Dmitriev was seen in St. Petersburg on Friday alongside Witkoff, signaling continued high-level contact.
While Peskov cautioned against expecting immediate breakthroughs, he acknowledged that key issues—including the normalization of U.S.-Russia relations, a potential Trump-Putin summit, and the ongoing Ukraine war—were likely on the agenda.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated on Friday that Witkoff's trip is focused on establishing clear communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This marks Witkoff’s third meeting with Putin since February, following his role in brokering a prisoner exchange that both nations hailed as a step toward rebuilding trust. He was also part of recent U.S.-Russia discussions held in Saudi Arabia.
“I can confirm that Mr. Witkoff is in Russia for direct talks with the Kremlin and President Putin,” Leavitt told reporters, describing the visit as part of the broader negotiation process toward peace. She declined to offer more details, citing the sensitive nature of the discussions, but noted that President Trump remains deeply frustrated with the ongoing war and is eager to see an end to the conflict.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, speaking ahead of Friday’s meeting in St. Petersburg, said the talks could last anywhere from one to four hours, depending on President Putin’s preference.
Last week, Witkoff also met in Washington with Kirill Dmitriev, a senior advisor to Putin on international economic matters and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Dmitriev was seen in St. Petersburg on Friday alongside Witkoff, signaling continued high-level contact.
While Peskov cautioned against expecting immediate breakthroughs, he acknowledged that key issues—including the normalization of U.S.-Russia relations, a potential Trump-Putin summit, and the ongoing Ukraine war—were likely on the agenda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment