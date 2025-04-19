403
Xi cautions US will exclude itself
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has cautioned that the United States may end up isolating itself by imposing unilateral trade restrictions. Speaking during Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s visit to Beijing, Xi criticized Washington’s tariff-heavy approach, which he says threatens global economic stability.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump’s administration raised total tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, prompting Beijing to retaliate with 125% duties on American goods. Xi, cited by Xinhua, emphasized that "no one wins in a tariff war" and warned that opposing the global community could lead to U.S. self-isolation.
Xi also urged closer cooperation between China and the European Union to resist what he called "unilateral bullying" and to uphold international trade norms. The EU, facing a new 20% tariff from the U.S., has expressed concern about the broader economic fallout and has pledged to respond with countermeasures.
In a bid to ease tensions, the Trump administration announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for many U.S. trade partners, including the EU, providing a window for potential negotiations. Meanwhile, the EU continues a "de-risking" approach with China, balancing protective trade moves—such as tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles—with efforts to maintain a working economic relationship.
President Xi also reaffirmed China’s commitment to self-reliance, stating that the country’s development over the past 70 years has come through hard work and independence, not external aid. He declared that China will continue managing its affairs confidently despite external challenges.
Trump, defending the tariffs, argued they are necessary to correct trade imbalances and stop what he described as exploitation by China. He insisted that China would eventually have no choice but to strike a deal.
Beijing has strongly condemned the U.S. tariffs as excessive and coercive, calling them a violation of international trade norms and economic logic. The deepening trade rift between the U.S. and China has disrupted global markets, sent oil prices plunging to four-year lows, and heightened concerns over global supply chain stability.
