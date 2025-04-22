'Justice Will Be Done': FBI Chief Kash Patel On 'Captured' Happy Passia, Gangster Behind Terror Attacks In Punjab, US

MENAFN - Live Mint) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has assured that justice will be done after the agency arrested terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, involved in a series of grenade attacks in Punjab.

Passia, is among India's most wanted and carries a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head, announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in January this year over his alleged involvement in grenade attacks on a house in Chandigarh and police stations in Punjab.

Patel, lauding the team's efforts, said the FBI Sacramento conducted the investigation in coordination with India.

"CAPTURED: HARPREET SINGH, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States," Patel wrote on X.

FBI Sacramento conducted the investigation, coordinating with our partners locally as well as in India. Excellent work from all, and justice will be done," Patel added.

Patel assured that the FBI will continue to find the perpetrators of violence.

"The FBI will continue finding those who perpetrate violence -- no matter where they are," Patel said. The FBI and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Happy Passia on Friday.

The FBI said that Harpreet Singh is linked to two international terrorist groups and entered the US illegally. According to the FBI, he used burner phones to evade capture.

In a post shared on X, FBI Sacramento stated, "Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI and ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture."

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav lauded the arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia and termed it as a "major milestone" in the crackdown on terror networks sponsored by Pakistan's ISI.

ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said,“The arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a USA-based key operative of ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and close associate of Pakistan-based Terrorist Rinda, is a major milestone in the sustained crackdown on ISI-backed terror networks.”

The Punjab Director General of Police also stated that the FBI and ICE's arrest was the result of "excellent international cooperation" and the exchange of information between the United States and India.

"Between 2023 and 2025, Happy Passia played a central role in orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police establishments, and extortion across Punjab and other states. His arrest on April 17, 2025, in Sacramento, USA, by the FBI and ICE is the outcome of excellent international cooperation and exchange of information between the United States and India," he posted.

Who is Happy Passia?

-Passia, hails from Passia village in Amritsar district, Punjab and has been involved in criminal activities for several years.​

-Passia is wanted in connection with 17 criminal cases, including charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.​

-Passia had a an alleged role in at least 14 grenade attacks across Punjab over the past year. These attacks targeted police stations, religious sites, and residences of public figures, including a BJP leader.​

-Passia is associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu , also known as Rinda, and has ties to the Khalistani extremist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

-In 2021, Passia illegally entered the United States through the Mexico border, through an illegal human trafficking network.​

-In January, 2025, the NIA announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. He was also chargesheeted in connection with a grenade attack in Chandigarh in 2024.

(With agency inputs)



International cooperation is crucial in combating terrorism.

The arrest showcases the effectiveness of intelligence sharing between nations. Harpreet Singh's capture illustrates the ongoing threat posed by international terrorist networks.

Key Takeaways