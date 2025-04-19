403
Russia Proposes to Broker in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations
(MENAFN) On Friday, Russia expressed its willingness to support the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran in any constructive way.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow's openness to participate in the talks, stating that Russia is ready to engage in any role that aligns with both Iranian interests and American acceptance.
"We are prepared to help, mediate, and take on any role that Iran finds useful and that the United States is willing to accept," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow.
Following the discussions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi acknowledged signs of earnestness from the U.S. in recent negotiations held in Oman, aimed at addressing longstanding concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities.
Araqchi noted that despite this perceived shift in tone, continued pressure from Washington—including sanctions and its “maximum pressure” strategy—renders direct engagement between the two nations unfeasible at this time.
"During the first round of negotiations, we observed a certain degree of seriousness in the other side’s intentions, as well as a willingness to focus exclusively on the nuclear issue. This may open the door to constructive dialogue," he remarked.
He also briefed Lavrov on the progress made during the initial discussions, underscoring Tehran's preference for a diplomatic path forward.
