Weather Update: IMD Issues Rainfall, Heatwave Alert In THESE States Till April 26 Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD has issued warnings for heavy rainfall in several states across India.

In an official release, IMD said,“An east- west trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to east Bangladesh and a north-south trough runs from north Chhattisgarh to Gulf of Mannar in lower tropospheric levels. Under this influence, heavy rain is predicted in these states:”

Also Read: Rainfall alert! IMD warns of thunderstorms & lightning in THESE areas on April 18,19; yellow alert issued

North India: A Western Disturbance is active as a cyclonic circulation over north and central Pakistan, affecting the Western Himalayan Region. Under its influence, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) is expected over the Western Himalayas on April 21 and 22.

Northeast India:

An upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and an east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to east Bangladesh are driving significant weather activity across the region. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h), is expected across the Northeast for the next seven days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in:

Assam & Meghalaya from April 21–26

Arunachal Pradesh from April 22–26

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on April 21 and 23

Also Read: IMD warns of heatwave, scorching days ahead for Delhi, Mumbai and THESE states: See full forecast

South India:

Due to the influence of a trough running from north Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar and associated systems, scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h) is likely across Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe over the next seven days. Lightning activity is also expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Telangana during this period. Additionally, heavy rainfall is forecast over Kerala & Mahe on April 21.

Heatwave warnings

Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated areas across several regions of India over the coming days. Specifically, East Rajasthan is likely to experience heatwave conditions from April 21 to 26, while Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh may face similar conditions between April 21 and 25.

Haryana and Odisha could see heatwaves from April 22 to 25, and Uttar Pradesh from April 22 to 26.

Also Read: IMD warns of 'double heatwave' in this part of India from March-May 2025 | See full forecast

Punjab, Gangetic West Bengal, and West Rajasthan are likely to be affected between April 23 and 25 (Punjab) and April 23 to 26 (Gangetic WB & West Rajasthan).

Bihar and Jharkhand are expected to see heatwave conditions on April 25 and 26. Additionally, warm night conditions are forecast for isolated areas of Bihar from April 23 to 26.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema from April 21 to 25. The same is expected in Marathwada from April 21 to 24, Bihar and Jharkhand from April 22 to 24, Konkan & Goa on April 22 and 23, Madhya Maharashtra on April 24 and 25, and Gujarat State from April 22 to 24.