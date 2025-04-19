Afghanistan Qualify For ICC U-19 World Cup
KABUL (Pajhwok): With three triumphs on the trot, Afghanistan have qualified for the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2026.
The ICC World Cup Qualifiers, which got under way on 13 April, concluded today. Afghanistan defeated Oman, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their first three matches.
Afghanistan were due to play their final encounter against Nepal today (Saturday), but the game was rained off.
With three wins, Afghanistan topped the group and booked their place in the U-19 World Cup, thanks to a higher points tally and superior net run rate.
The U-19 World Cup is scheduled to be co-hosted in early 2026 by Namibia and Zimbabwe.
