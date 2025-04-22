Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pope Francis Dies: Kerala Declares 3-Day Mourning Period

Pope Francis Dies: Kerala Declares 3-Day Mourning Period


2025-04-22 12:00:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Government of Kerala has announced a three-day mourning period following the passing of Pope Francis. A two-day state mourning will be observed on April 22 and 23, with an additional day of state mourning on the day of the Pope's funeral. The exact date of the funeral will be communicated separately, an official notification said on Tuesday, April 22.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

MENAFN22042025007365015876ID1109455782

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search