Pope Francis Dies: Kerala Declares 3-Day Mourning Period
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Government of Kerala has announced a three-day mourning period following the passing of Pope Francis. A two-day state mourning will be observed on April 22 and 23, with an additional day of state mourning on the day of the Pope's funeral. The exact date of the funeral will be communicated separately, an official notification said on Tuesday, April 22.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated
