'Tomb Must Be In Earth..Simple': Here's How Pope Francis Wanted His Funeral To Take Place Read Full Will Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) In his will, Pope Francis requested a modest burial in an underground tomb at the Basilica of St. Mary Major. He asked that the tomb bear only a single word:“Franciscus.”

According to a translated version of the will, reported by PA Media and published by the Holy See's press office, these were the pope's only specific instructions regarding his burial. The document is dated June 29, 2022.

Here is the full text of Pope Francis' will

“In the Name of the Most Holy Trinity. Amen. Feeling that the sunset of my earthly life is approaching and with lively hope in Eternal Life, I wish to express my testamentary will only with regard to the place of my burial.”

“I have always entrusted my life and my priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy. Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest awaiting the day of resurrection in the Papal Basilica of St Mary Major.”

“I wish that my last earthly journey conclude precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary where I went for prayer at the beginning and end of each Apostolic journey to confidently entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and thank Her for her docile and maternal care.”

“I ask that my tomb be prepared in the niche of the side nave between the Pauline Chapel, Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani, and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica as indicated in the enclosed attachment.”

“The tomb must be in the earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus.”

“The expenses for the preparation of my burial will be covered by the sum of the benefactor that I have arranged, to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and of which I have provided appropriate instructions to Rolandas Makrickas (a Catholic cardinal) Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Chapter.”

“May the Lord give the deserved reward to those who have loved me and will continue to pray for me. The suffering that has become present in the last part of my life I have offered to the Lord for peace in the world and brotherhood among peoples.”

Cardinals to meet for Pope Francis' funeral

Cardinals are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to organise Pope Francis' funeral, which is expected to draw world leaders ahead of next month's conclave to choose the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Vatican announced that Francis, 88, passed away unexpectedly on Monday due to a stroke and cardiac arrest, bringing an end to a papacy marked by frequent clashes with traditionalists and a strong focus on advocating for the poor and marginalised, Reuters reported.

Earlier this year, the pope had spent five weeks in the hospital with double pneumonia. He returned to his residence in the Vatican nearly a month ago and appeared to be recovering, even making a surprise public appearance in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis took charge of a Church facing internal turmoil and dedicated himself to reforming the Vatican's central bureaucracy, tackling corruption, and-albeit gradually-addressing the deep-rooted issue of clerical child abuse.

His leadership often drew criticism from conservative factions within the Church, who viewed him as too progressive and overly sympathetic toward marginalised groups, including the LGBTQ community, as reported by Reuters.

Pope Francis wished for a modest burial, reflecting his humility.

His requests highlight his devotion to the Virgin Mary and the importance of prayer. The funeral plans are set to involve global leaders, indicating his impactful papacy.

Key Takeaways