'India Values Historic Relations With Saudi Arabia': PM Modi As He Embarks On A Two-Day Visit To Jeddah
“Leaving for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where I will be attending various meetings and programmes. India values our historic relations with Saudi Arabia. Bilateral ties have gained significant momentum in the last decade. I look forward to participating in the 2nd Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. I will also be interacting with the Indian community there,” Modi said in post on X
(Check back for updates)
