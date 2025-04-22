Australians Hate Trump's Policies And Distrust US: Poll
Despite this, 80% of people say the alliance is“very” or“fairly” important for Australia's security, only fractionally down on last year's 83%.
The poll also found people nearly evenly divided on whether Peter Dutton (35%) or Anthony Albanese (34%) would be the better leader to manage Australia's relations with Trump.
But Albanese rated much more strongly than Dutton as better able to manage Australia's relationship with China and President Xi Jinping (45% to 25%).
Albanese was also well ahead (41%-29%) when people were asked who would be more competent at handling Australia's foreign policy over the next three years.
