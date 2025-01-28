Chronic Pulmonary Infections Market To Reach New Heights In Growth By 2032, Delveinsight Predicts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chronic Pulmonary Infections Forecast

DelveInsight's Chronic Pulmonary Infections Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“Chronic Pulmonary Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Pulmonary Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Pulmonary Infections market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Pulmonary Infections Market Report:

.The Chronic Pulmonary Infections market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

.In December 2024, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology firm specializing in high-purity, pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for chronic pulmonary diseases and antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens, has announced promising topline results from its Phase 2 "Tailwind" trial. The study evaluated AP-PA02, an innovative inhaled multi-phage therapy, for treating chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa ("P. aeruginosa") infections in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis ("NCFB").

.In July 2024, Armata Pharmaceuticals concluded patient enrollment for its Phase II Tailwind study, focused on evaluating the inhaled bacteriophage therapy AP-PA02 for treating chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas infections. This critical trial is designed to investigate the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of AP-PA02 in individuals with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) and chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) infections.

.Key Chronic Pulmonary Infections Companies: Armata Pharmaceuticals, ContraFect, antibacterial agents Sequoia Sciences, Infex Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Respirion Pharmaceuticals, BiomX, and others

.Key Chronic Pulmonary Infections Therapies: CF 370, Research programme, RESP X, AR-501, RSP-1502, BX 004, AP-PA02, and others

.The Chronic Pulmonary Infections market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Pulmonary Infections pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Pulmonary Infections market dynamics.

Chronic Pulmonary Infections Overview

Chronic pulmonary infections refer to persistent or long-lasting infections affecting the respiratory system, particularly the lungs. These infections can be caused by various microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. Chronic pulmonary infections may lead to ongoing inflammation, damage to lung tissues, and respiratory symptoms.

Chronic Pulmonary Infections Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Pulmonary Infections Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Pulmonary Infections market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Chronic Pulmonary Infections

.Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pulmonary Infections by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pulmonary Infections

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Pulmonary Infections

Chronic Pulmonary Infections Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Pulmonary Infections market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Pulmonary Infections market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Pulmonary Infections Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Pulmonary Infections Therapies and Key Companies

.CF 370: ContraFect

.Research programme: antibacterial agents Sequoia Sciences

.RESP X: Infex Therapeutics

.AR-501: Aridis Pharmaceuticals

.RSP-1502: Respirion Pharmaceuticals

.BX 004: BiomX

.AP-PA02: Armata Pharma

Chronic Pulmonary Infections Market Drivers

.Increasing Prevalence of Pulmonary Infections related to Pseudomonas aeruginosa, increase in research and developmental activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections Market.

Chronic Pulmonary Infections Market Barriers

.However, side-effects associated with the treatment, high-cost associated with the disease and other factors are creating obstacles in the Chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections Market growth.

Scope of the Chronic Pulmonary Infections Market Report

.Study Period: 2019–2032

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Chronic Pulmonary Infections Companies: Armata Pharmaceuticals, ContraFect, antibacterial agents Sequoia Sciences, Infex Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Respirion Pharmaceuticals, BiomX, and others

.Key Chronic Pulmonary Infections Therapies: CF 370, Research programme, RESP X, AR-501, RSP-1502, BX 004, AP-PA02, and others

.Chronic Pulmonary Infections Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pulmonary Infections current marketed and Chronic Pulmonary Infections emerging therapies

.Chronic Pulmonary Infections Market Dynamics: Chronic Pulmonary Infections market drivers and Chronic Pulmonary Infections market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Chronic Pulmonary Infections Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Pulmonary Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

