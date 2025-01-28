Qatar Monitors Implementation Of Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza: Mofa Spokesperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime and Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari confirmed that the State of Qatar continues to pave the ground for the Gaza ceasefire agreement's second phase talks, due to commence 16 days after the first phase takes effect.

He indicated that the focus is currently on monitoring the implementation of the agreement with all its items.

During the weekly briefing organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al Ansari pointed out that there is still no real breach that could lead to an escalation leading to the failure of the agreement, stressing that a lot of complaints about the implementation of the agreement have been dealt with by the parties, with none of them rising to the point of being real.

He added that an agreement has been reached between the two parties to release the detained Erbil Yehuda, whom the Israeli side was demanding her release in advance before next Friday, a problem that posed one of the biggest challenges in the framework of the agreement implementation and the continuation of the truce.

Yet, the intensive contacts and the activation of the operations room streamlined an agreement on it, he added, noting that two more hostages besides Erbil Yehuda will be released.

He also explained that many challenges that were hindering the return of Palestinian citizens to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip have been overcome. He highlighted the scenes of Palestinians returning to their homes, which were unfortunately destroyed, yet they still represent their land to which they remain attached regardless of its status or condition.

Al Ansari underscored that the logistical and operational challenges related to the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip are huge, and the issue of crossing it from one point to another is never easy, and that Qatar is working through the operations room with its partners in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America to ensure that the entry of aid is being properly monitored.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined the need for the Palestinian and Israeli sides, as well as the international parties, to introduce the largest amount of aid during this period, amid the currently unspeakable humanitarian need in the Gaza Strip.

He added that there is a mechanism for distributing aid inside the Gaza Strip that has been set up at the border crossings, as Qatari aid enters through the Erez Crossing, but there are many logistical challenges on the ground that need to be dealt with. He pointed out that the State of Qatar is working around the clock with its mediation partners, the international community and international institutions to ensure that these obstacles to the entry of aid are overcome.

Dr. Al Ansari explained that some estimates indicate the return of more than 300,000 Palestinians from the south of the Strip to its north, with the State of Qatar working with its partners in the Arab Republic of Egypt through the Qatari-Egyptian Committee to ensure a smooth transition for Palestinian citizens.

He reiterated that this confirms the need for immediate aid access to the north of the Strip, with the displaced people returning to their homes passing through a very difficult humanitarian situation and being in dire need of the international community support to be stable, and appropriate health and food conditions to accommodate their large numbers.

He expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the cooperation with the US administration, which was indispensable to reach this stage, noting that the positive cooperation between the two sides extends on many issues, and that Qatar is also working on formulating a joint policy regarding regional issues.

Dr. Al Ansari shed the light on the meetings and communications held by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, during which His Excellency met Tuesday with HE President of the Malaysian Senate, Senator Dato' Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, and discussed with him the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, with President of the Malaysian Senate commending the State of Qatar's efforts that helped reach the ceasefire deal.

Dr. Al Ansari added that HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met Sunday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, Kacou Houadja Leon Adom, and received a phone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Georg Georgiev, who extended his thanks to the State of Qatar for its role in the mediation that led to the release of the Bulgarian hostage in Gaza.

On Saturday, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs received a phone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and discussed the developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, along with the State of Qatar's efforts to reunite the children with their families, as well as the developments in the region, Dr. Al Ansari highlighted.

He added that HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi co-chaired the fifth round of the political consultations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sunday with HE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev, and discussed cooperation ties between the two countries, as well as a range of regional and global topics of shared interest.

Dr. Al Ansari highlighted that HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Monday with HE Minister of Women, Family and Children of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Nasseneba Toure, and met on Sunday with HE Minister of Social Security at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health of the Republic of Finland Sanni Grahn-Laasonen.

On Friday, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation held a video meeting with HE Director of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, Okay Mamis, added Dr. Al Ansari, highlighting that Her Excellency also met virtually with HE the UK Foreign Secretary's Representative for Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories Mark Bryson-Richardson.

Dr. Al Ansari indicated that these communications came as part of the State of Qatar's efforts, in terms of the humanitarian aspect, with respect to the events unfolding in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

He affirmed that the first batch of the Qatari humanitarian aid was airlifted to the Gaza Strip as part of the Qatari land bridge with a total of 2,600 tons of humanitarian aid provided by the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), Qatar Charity, and the Qatar Red Crescent Society, coming from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan via the Erez Crossing.

He highlighted that the continuation of this aid comes as part of the State of Qatar's full support for the brotherly Palestinian people in the wake of the difficult humanitarian conditions they currently face.

On the Syrian affairs, Dr. Al Ansari indicated that with regard to the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to help the Syrian brothers, the 13th aircraft of the Qatar Armed Forces arrived at Damascus International Airport on Thursday with nearly 19 tons of food items onboard provided by QFFD, with the total amount of aid provided heretofore via the air bridge reaching 378 tons.