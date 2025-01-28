Thomas J. Baltimore Jr., Chairman And Chief Executive Officer Of Park Hotels & Resorts, To Receive Prestigious 2025 Horatio Alger Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Horatio Alger Association names 12 outstanding individuals, each of whom has overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success, to its Member Class of 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, , a nonprofit educational organization that honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have overcome adversity and supports promising young people to pursue their American Dream through higher education and technical scholarships, today announced that Thomas J. Baltimore Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Park Hotels & Resorts , has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Baltimore joins 11 other exceptional corporate, civic and cultural leaders from across the country in receiving 2025 honors. For the last 78 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing significant challenges, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities and beyond.

Mr. Baltimore was born in Front Royal, VA to teenage parents. His mother, just 17 at the time, and his father, 18, were both products of segregated schools in Warrenton, Virginia. As the oldest of five children, Mr. Baltimore experienced a childhood marked by financial struggle, with his family moving frequently from one rental property to the next. His mother worked tirelessly to provide for her children, often answering after-hours calls for doctors' offices to make ends meet, while his father pursued his passion for ministry, sacrificing a steady income to establish a Baptist church at age 33. Mr. Baltimore worked a variety of jobs throughout his youth, including delivering newspapers, washing dishes, landscaping, and working at retail outlets to help support his family and pay for his education. Despite these challenges, he remained focused on his studies, driven by a determination to break the cycle of poverty and realizing education was the escalator to building a better future for himself. Mr. Baltimore was a first-generation college student and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce and his MBA from the University of Virginia's Colgate Darden Graduate School of Business Administration.

Mr. Baltimore began his career in public accounting at Price Waterhouse before transitioning to the hospitality industry, where he held several senior leadership positions at Hilton Hotels Corporation, Marriott Corporation and Host Marriott Services. In 2000, he co-founded RLJ Development, overseeing its significant growth, including the acquisition of 19 hotels for $630 million. In 2011, he successfully merged RLJ Development with its two affiliated private equity funds to launch RLJ Lodging Trust via an IPO, which grew to 125 hotels across 21 states, with an enterprise value exceeding $4 billion. Since 2016, Mr. Baltimore has served as chairman and chief executive officer of Park Hotels & Resorts, a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) with 40 hotels in prime U.S. markets and approximately $8 billion in assets. In addition to his corporate leadership, Mr. Baltimore serves on the boards of American Express, Comcast Corporation, and several educational organizations, including the University of Virginia Investment Management Company and the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce Foundation.

"Although I grew up in a loving home, my family dealt with many economic hardships. That lack of financial stability forced me to rely on my education to lift me out of those circumstances," said Mr. Baltimore. "I truly believe that with prayer, preparation, and perseverance, anything is possible. That's why I'm honored to join an organization like the Horatio Alger Association, whose growing list of impressive Members share similar stories to my own. Through our collective efforts, I hope we can empower the next generation of Horatio Alger Scholars to achieve their dreams and create brighter futures for themselves and their communities."

Mr. Baltimore is deeply committed to supporting educational causes and empowering young people. Together with his wife, Hillary, he has established a range of endowed scholarships and fellowships aimed at providing educational opportunities for minority students. These include the Thomas J. and Hillary D. Baltimore-Jefferson Scholars Foundation, a four-year merit-based scholarship, as well as significant contributions to the University of Virginia, where he has donated in excess of $2 million to UVA. His philanthropic impact also extends to other organizations like the Landon School, Bullis School and the Ridley Scholarship Fund, named in honor of the first African American graduate of the University of Virginia. Outside of education, the Baltimore's support civic organizations including N Street Village, a homeless shelter for women in Washington, D.C., and the Wolf Trap Foundation with a $2.5 million commitment to support Education and Arts. Their commitment to community is also reflected in their involvement in Don Bosco Cristo Rey, an organization dedicated to underprivileged youth, where Park Hotels & Resorts regularly employs students in work-study programs.

"Tom's journey from humble beginnings to becoming an iconic leader in the hospitality industry exemplifies the resilience and determination we celebrate at the Horatio Alger Association," said Mike Jackson, former chief executive officer, AutoNation, Inc., and 2014 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "His commitment to education, philanthropy and empowering underserved communities reflects the very essence of the American Dream. We are honored to welcome him as a Member, and I have no doubt that his story will inspire many future classes of Horatio Alger Scholars."

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 and today is dedicated to promoting and ensuring the American Dream for future generations. Through its Members, the Association aims to teach young people about the limitless possibilities available through the American free-enterprise system. Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have overcome significant obstacles and showcase a commitment to continuing their education and making a unique contribution to society. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of Association Members, who have collectively provided more than $265 million to 37,000 students over the past 40 years.

Mr. Baltimore and the Member Class of 2025 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 78th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from April 3-5, 2025. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have the unique opportunity to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance throughout the multi-day celebration.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2025, the Association has budgeted to award more than $17.4 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to students across the United States and Canada, and continues to provide comprehensive academic, personal, and professional support services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $265 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit .

