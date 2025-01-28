The NFT Marketplace Inc 'NFTM' Acquires Strong AI Invest Ltd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) “This is a testament to NFTM's commitment to identifying and securing transformative companies that align with our strategic vision,” Ben Quick CEO

The Marketplace Inc (OTCMKTS:NFTM)

- Ben Quick CEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The NFT Marketplace, (NFTM) Completes Acquisition of Strong AI Invest LimitedThe NFT Marketplace, Inc. (NFTM), an innovative leader in the web3, fintech, and AI sectors, is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of Strong AI Invest Limited, a UK-based company specializing in AI-driven mental health solutions. The acquisition was finalised today, by all parties signing the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), marking a significant step forward in NFTM's ambitious roll-up strategy to consolidate high-growth companies in emerging digital markets.Strategic RationaleThe acquisition of Strong AI aligns perfectly with NFTM's mission to expand its technology-driven portfolio and establish a leadership position in the AI and digital wellness sectors. Strong AI brings proprietary technology, and a scalable platform designed to deliver empathetic and responsive mental health support through advanced AI.“This acquisition is a testament to NFTM's commitment to identifying and securing transformative companies that align with our strategic vision,” said Ben Quick, CEO of NFTM.“Strong AI's innovative approach to mental health AI solutions positions NFTM at the forefront of a rapidly growing market, creating tremendous opportunities for revenue generation and shareholder value.”Key Benefits of the Acquisition.Technological Advancements: Strong AI's proprietary platform integrates reflective listening, emotional intelligence, and crisis response features to provide scalable mental health support..Market Expansion: The acquisition enables NFTM to establish a presence in the fast-growing AI-driven digital wellness space, addressing critical global mental health needs..Path to Revenue: Strong AI's structured development roadmap includes milestones leading to a full public launch, with revenue generation projected to begin in 2025.Strong AI's Development RoadmapThe first milestone for Strong AI focuses on:1.Building Core Infrastructure to support advanced AI capabilities.2.Completing an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) with foundational features for empathetic user interactions.3.Integrating Emotional Intelligence and Reflective Listening for enhanced mental health support.These milestones set the foundation for growth, with subsequent phases leading to a comprehensive platform launch by the end of 2025.About Strong AI Invest LimitedHeadquartered in London, UK, Strong AI specialises in developing AI tools that provide responsive, scalable, and empathetic mental health support. Its proprietary platform leverages advanced emotional intelligence and AI to offer meaningful and personalised interactions for users, addressing the growing demand for accessible digital mental health solutions.About NFTMThe NFT Marketplace, Inc. (NFTM) is a technology-driven company focused on building value through strategic acquisitions in web3, fintech, and AI. NFTM's roll-up strategy aims to create a robust portfolio of high-growth companies, delivering sustainable value for shareholders and leading innovation in the digital economy.Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words“estimate,”“project,”“intend,”“expect,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.For Media Inquiries:Todd ButlerMedia Officer, NFTM...Investor Relations:Stanley WunderlichLaunchpad LLC1-800-625-2236 / 1-516-729-3714...________________________________________

Ben Quick

The NFT Marketplace Inc

+ +44 7931 642346

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.