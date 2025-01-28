Hills Distribution Expands Into New Markets With Two Partner Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hills Distribution, owner of premier wholesale distribution companies of HVAC and plumbing equipment and supplies, has partnered with two additional high quality distributors serving New York, Vermont, Western Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Family-owned Coastal Group , headquartered in Staten Island, NY, was founded in 1972 to provide plumbing supplies and expertise to the local market. It added kitchen and bath showrooms, and subsequently included HVAC inventory and services to meet the growing needs of its customers. Coastal's reputation for high quality products and strong customer service at competitive prices led the company to expand its physical presence serving New York and New Jersey with multiple branches. For decades, the business has been run by Alex Federico and John Federico, who remain in their roles and have reinvested equity into Hills Distribution.

Third generation-owned RJ Murray Company , founded in 1922, in Schenectady, NY and now headquartered in Latham, NY, was one of the first Carrier distributors, starting in 1933, offering heating and air conditioning equipment throughout the northeast. The company supports more than 500 dealers, contractors, government and industrial accounts from facilities in Latham, NY and Burlington, VT. Bob Murray has been running RJ Murray for over 30 years and remains in the role of President and reinvested equity into Hills Distribution.

"Hills Distribution is thrilled to welcome Coastal Supply Group and RJ Murray Company to our platform of customer and employee-focused wholesale distributors" said Ron LaBusch, President and CEO of Hills Distribution.

"We looked long and hard for a company which could help us continue our decades of growth and which would bring additional resources to foster that growth. Hills Distribution has demonstrated their appreciation for what we've grown so far and a deep understanding about our go-forward plans," said Alex Federico, President of Coastal Supply Group.

"For our part, given the long and historic role RJ Murray Company has played in HVAC distribution in this country and the special culture we have refined for nearly a century of family ownership, we were very careful in the selection of a partner to help us expand on our strong foundation. We found that mutuality of values and culture in Hills Distribution," said Bob Murray, President and CEO.

"We are delighted to have been able to align with these two great companies which we have studied and watched with appreciation for some time. They have a marked emphasis on customer service and high compatibility in values with our first partnership company, Plimpton and Hills, based in Connecticut," said Stephen Fraser, Chairman of Hills Distribution and partner at Grove Mountain Partners, which is backing the investment. "In addition to these acquisitions, Hills Distribution is actively seeking additional partners in the wholesale HVAC and plumbing equipment space around the northeast, with the aim of creating the premier customer-focused platform with embedded scale and efficiencies."

Plimpton and Hills , Coastal Supply Group and RJ Murray Company are distinguished leaders in the distribution of HVAC and plumbing products across the Northeast. Esteemed for their unwavering dedication to quality, innovation and unparalleled customer service, the companies proudly wear the legacy of generations of their family's efforts and values.

Grove Mountain Partners is a private equity firm that invests in middle-market wholesale distribution and specialty home services companies with annual revenues between $15 and $200 million. With a mission to build great companies, it is long-term and relationship focused.

