Kherson Region Governor Reveals State Of Critical Infrastructure In TOT

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporary occupied territory (TOT) of the Kherson region, Russian invaders are unable to maintain critical infrastructure, even in those communities that are not in close proximity to the front line.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The situation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region is critical. Many people have been living without electricity, water, gas, or mobile communications for weeks or even months. This is occurring in communities that are not in close proximity to the front line. This is primarily due to the occupiers' inability to maintain critical infrastructure,” said the regional governor.

According to him, firefighters do not respond to calls, and people are forced to eliminate fires on their own. A similar situation exists with "ambulances" that fail to arrive in a timely manner or do not arrive at all.

The healthcare sector in the temporary occupied territory is a complete disaster. There is a lack of medicines and qualified specialists. The occupiers have not demonstrated any initiative to address this critical issue. Their efforts appear to be limited to creating a semblance of activity. For instance, they have been bringing medical students from remote regions of Russia. However, they help mostly Russians, not local residents.

Prokudin also said that the occupation authorities continue to force people to obtain Russian documents. The register of controlled persons is to be launched on February 5, and will include local residents who do not hold a Russian passport. These individuals will be forced either to leave their native land or to obtain a residence permit. Also, residents who have not received a Russian passport will be prohibited from using banks, registering real estate, driving vehicles, and getting married. The occupiers have deprived people with AIDS, diabetes, asthma, and cancer who do not have a Russian passport of their benefits.

Local residents report that at checkpoints, the Russian military threatens to take away vehicles for the needs of the so-called“armed forces” if they are not registered under Russian law.

Prokudin noted that without a Russian passport, it is impossible to replenish a mobile phone account. This is how the enemy plans to track the real owners of the numbers.

As Ukrinform reported, in the autumn of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnipro River is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.