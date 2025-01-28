Russian UAV Attack On Kherson Leaves Three People Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were injured by enemy drones in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson: 35-year-old and 57-year-old men and an 80-year-old woman.
That's according to the Kherson city military administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Three people were injured by enemy drones in the Dniprovskyi district,” the report says.
As noted, a 35-year-old man suffered concussion and a mine-blast injury. He turned to doctors himself. His condition is currently described as mild. The man will continue outpatient treatment.
An 80-year-old woman with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds was taken to the hospital. Doctors assessed her condition as moderate.
A 57-year-old man was also wounded. He was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to the right shoulder joint.
The city administration also informed that a 36-year-old resident of Kherson, who came under attack by an enemy drone in the Dniprovskyi district on Saturday, 25 January, at around 15:00, sought medical attention.
Read also: Kherson
region governor reveals state of critical infrastructure in TO
The man sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. Following the provision of the required medical care, he will be treated on an outpatient basis.
As reported by Ukrinform, a woman died in the village of Mylove, Kherson region, as a result of a Russian UAV strike the day before.
