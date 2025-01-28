Pricespider's API Accelerate Suite Empowers Omnichannel Brands To Customize Ecommerce Shopping Experiences And Analytics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) API suite unlocks full-funnel shopper and retailer analytics to build tailored paths to purchase and data lakes across social and traditional channels

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider , the leader in shoppable solutions for omnichannel brands, today announced the launch of the PriceSpider API Accelerate Suite. The suite features two powerful new integrations, Custom Commerce and Data Share, designed to simplify workflows, enhance brand-owned data and optimize the path to purchase. Combined, the new integrations help brands create differentiated shopping experiences, boost conversions and unlock the full potential of their data.

“Our new API suite gives brands greater control over their shopping experiences and unlocks new opportunities to be truly innovative,” said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider.“By expanding our API suite, brands have greater flexibility to build customized experiences that align with their brand identity, and ultimately drive higher conversions. As the landscape grows more competitive, our API suite helps brands create new experiences, improve collaboration and centralize data to make informed decisions and take action quickly.”

Brands face a number of hurdles, like fragmented data sources and multiple reporting workflows, that make it difficult to take quick action and deliver truly personalized shopping experiences without the right insights. In addition to PriceSpider's best-in-class Insights Portal, this API suite offers two solutions to directly integrate real-time omnichannel data:



PriceSpider Custom Commerce enables brands to access PriceSpider omnichannel data to power custom Shoppable Where to Buy user experiences across brand-owned media such as social channels, brand.com, ads and campaigns specifically tailored to their shoppers and brand identity. PriceSpider Data Share provides seamless access to PriceSpider omnichannel data, powered by Snowflake, enhancing brands' internal analytics capabilities. The integration makes it easier to track product performance, shopper engagement and sales data from a single data source, allowing for data-backed decisions at every level.

As brands look to create differentiated experiences, the Custom Commerce API removes the constraints of standard templates. It provides brands with the freedom and tools to stand out from competitors and foster deeper connections with their customers. The API enables brands to create modifiable Shoppable Where to Buy forms or build immersive and interactive 3D shopping environments to deliver a personalized brand experience. In addition, the API can be embedded directly into gamified shopping experiences or product locators, driven by PriceSpider's robust data infrastructure, ensuring accuracy and reliability at every step of the customer journey.

The API Accelerate Suite expands PriceSpider's robust offerings to address key challenges for brands such as fragmented data lakes, inefficient workflows and data overloads that can make it difficult to analyze, interpret or act quickly. The Data Share integration enables brands to seamlessly connect PriceSpider's world-class data with their existing data lakes and reporting systems to build fully customized reports and dashboards.

PriceSpider is redefining the shoppable category by giving brands control over the critical moments in the shopper journey across both the offsite and onsite experience with a platform-agnostic solution that spans across any channel, any digital touchpoint and any path to purchase.

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce with data solutions that help them deliver the shopping experiences today's shoppers demand. For more than 20 years, our platform has helped the world's most loved brands streamline the path to purchase and collect actionable insights about their products, shoppers, retail partners and media channels. Backed by the largest global network of retailer connections and partnerships, we help brands build seamless omnichannel experiences-with ecommerce solutions that empower their customers to easily discover, research and purchase the products they're looking for. Visit to learn more.

