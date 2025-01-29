Tickets For WTC Final To Go On Sale From January 31

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Jan 29 (IANS) The International Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced that tickets for the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's are set to go on general sale from January 31.

Reigning champions Australia booked their place in the 2025 decider when defeating India 3-1 in the recent Border-Gavaskar series, while the Proteas cruised past Pakistan 2-0 on home soil to ensure they will feature in the one-off Test for the first time at the clash at Lord's set to commence on June 11.

With tickets for the one-off Test to go on sale from 10 am GMT (UK time) and 3:30 pm (IST) on January 31, priority fans, including ICC Family, will benefit from exclusive access to tickets, with a 48-hour priority window active from 10h 00 GMT on January 29.

The ICC said tickets for this year's World Test Championship Final commence at 45 pounds for adults, and 15 pounds for Under-16s and can be purchased via worldtestchampionship.

"We are delighted to make tickets available for the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's. The ICC World Test Championship has produced a number of absorbing clashes over the past two years, and this Ultimate Test promises to provide more unrivalled drama on the biggest stage.

“The competition pairs the top team in the World Test Championship standings against the number one team in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, and I'd encourage fans to act quickly so that they don't miss out on this mouthwatering contest," Anurag Dahiya, ICC chief commercial officer said.

While Temba Bavuma's South Africa will be hoping to lift the Mace in their first appearance at a World Test Championship Final, Pat Cummins' Australia will be aiming to defend the crown they won back in 2023 by beating India at the Oval.

“It's been a month since we secured our spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final, and the support we've received from our fans has been incredible. There's a real sense of anticipation and pride across South Africa as we look forward to playing against one of the best teams in the world.

“Facing Australia is always a fierce contest, and to do so at Lord's - one of the most iconic and revered cricket venues in the world - makes the occasion even more special. We encourage fans to get their tickets and be part of what's sure to be an unforgettable week of Test cricket," said Bavuma.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, added, "We are very keen to get back to Lord's again - so many great memories. Our guys have worked hard to get to this point which has been a focus for us across the WTC cycle. Hopefully as many Aussies as possible will either come over or the ex-pats will get along in numbers to cheer us on. The crowds we got in Australia were incredible last summer so it would be nice to top it off in London if we can."