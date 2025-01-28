Azerbaijani Stand Set Up At Cairo International Book Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has been represented at the 56th Cairo International Book Fair, Azernews reports.

Over 1,300 publishing houses from 80 countries participated in the fair. With the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Egypt, a book stand of the country was set up at the fair.

Heads of a number of Egyptian ministries, representatives of foreign embassies, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov, as well as other employees of the embassy attended the opening of the event.

Egyptian of Endowments Osama al-Azhari and Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hano visited the national stand where newly published valuable books about Azerbaijan were displayed. They were given extensive information about the history and culture of our country. The books displayed at the stand will eventually be given as gifts to book lovers.

A total of 600 cultural events, including symposiums and presentations dedicated to children, are planned to be held within the book fair, which will last until February 5.

The Sultanate of Oman is performing as an honorary guest at this year's event.

The late Egyptian scientist Dr. Ahmed Mustajir was chosen as the face of the exhibition and writer Fatima Al-Madul was chosen as the face of the children's book exhibition.

Cairo International Book Fair, which has been held since 1969, is one of the largest book fairs in the Middle East.

It was considered the second-largest book fair in the world in 2006, after the Frankfurt fair. Last year, the fair was visited by about 5 million people.