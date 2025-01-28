Azerbaijani Stand Set Up At Cairo International Book Fair
Date
1/28/2025 9:07:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijan has been represented at the 56th Cairo International
Book Fair, Azernews reports.
Over 1,300 publishing houses from 80 countries participated in
the book fair. With the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in
Egypt, a book stand of the country was set up at the fair.
Heads of a number of Egyptian ministries, representatives of
foreign embassies, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov,
as well as other employees of the embassy attended the opening of
the event.
Egyptian Minister of Endowments Osama al-Azhari and Minister of
Culture Ahmed Fouad Hano visited the national stand where newly
published valuable books about Azerbaijan were displayed. They were
given extensive information about the history and culture of our
country. The books displayed at the stand will eventually be given
as gifts to book lovers.
A total of 600 cultural events, including symposiums and
presentations dedicated to children, are planned to be held within
the book fair, which will last until February 5.
The Sultanate of Oman is performing as an honorary guest at this
year's event.
The late Egyptian scientist Dr. Ahmed Mustajir was chosen as the
face of the exhibition and writer Fatima Al-Madul was chosen as the
face of the children's book exhibition.
Cairo International Book Fair, which has been held since 1969,
is one of the largest book fairs in the Middle East.
It was considered the second-largest book fair in the world in
2006, after the Frankfurt fair. Last year, the fair was visited by
about 5 million people.
MENAFN28012025000195011045ID1109138864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.