GBP/USD Forecast Today 11/04: GBP Shoots Higher (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The British pound has rallied rather significantly during the session on Thursday as we have seen the US dollar take it on the chin. Ultimately, the market is looking at the concerns when it comes to tariffs, and the US dollar has been sold off as a result. Furthermore, the CPI numbers came out much lower than anticipated during the trading session, so perhaps traders are starting to price in the idea of a recession in the United States.
