North Carolina sees unprecedented flu fatalities nearing COVID-19 levels
(MENAFN) Flu-related fatalities in North Carolina have surged to an all-time high during the 2024–25 respiratory virus season, nearly equaling the state's COVID-19 death toll, as reported by local news outlets referencing health officials.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced on Saturday that more than 500 individuals have succumbed to flu-related illnesses this season, according to reports. This marks the highest flu death count in the state since tracking began in 2009, the report indicates.
Dr. Devdutta Sangvai, secretary of the health agency, remarked, “These numbers would be even higher without the dedication of the NCDHHS Division of Public Health and local health department teams who provide flu education, distribute vaccines, and support treatment and prevention efforts in all 100 counties.”
