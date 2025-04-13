A Night Raid Detected 22 Foreigners Working In Panama Without A Work Permit -
According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MITRADE), the corresponding fines were imposed on the companies involved for noncompliance, and the managers of the premises were summoned. They pledged to correct and follow the recommendations provided to avoid future fines and legal complications. During the tour, inspectors verified that employers had adopted the corrective measures previously indicated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, ensuring they did not hire foreign labor without the corresponding work permit, which harms the national workforce. Authorities emphasized the importance of companies making a firm commitment to Occupational Health and Safety, with the goal of preventing workplace accidents and ensuring a safe work environment for all employees.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment