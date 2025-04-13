A Night Raid Detected 22 Foreigners Working In Panama Without A Work Permit

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) During an operation conducted by the Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development (Mitradel), in conjunction with the National Immigration Service (SNM), 22 foreigners were detected working without work permits, and 12 were found to be lacking valid immigration status. The operation took place during a nighttime period of simultaneous monitoring and inspections in various businesses, bars, restaurants, and establishments in the capital city. The goal is to ensure compliance with current labor regulations and the provisions established in the Labor Code as part of efforts to ensure that employers respect workers' rights and labor regulations in Panama.

According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MITRADE), the corresponding fines were imposed on the companies involved for noncompliance, and the managers of the premises were summoned. They pledged to correct and follow the recommendations provided to avoid future fines and legal complications. During the tour, inspectors verified that employers had adopted the corrective measures previously indicated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, ensuring they did not hire foreign labor without the corresponding work permit, which harms the national workforce. Authorities emphasized the importance of companies making a firm commitment to Occupational Health and Safety, with the goal of preventing workplace accidents and ensuring a safe work environment for all employees.