Recent Tariff Hike by US for China Created a Sweet Spot For Indian Semiconductor And Electronics Industry- Says Sumant Parimal
(MENAFN- Inno Gress) 10th April 2025, New Delhi
Recently US President Trump announced imposing 125% tariff on China, and paused tariff increase for other nations for 90 days. India is also among those nations for which tariff enhancement got suspended by president Trump for 90 days.
As per Tech industry analyst Mr Sumant Parimal of 5 Jewels Research at Innogress, this substantial increase of tariff by US on Chinese goods is going to create a bright spot for Indian Tech. industry particularly in Semiconductor, Electronics and Hardware areas.
While speaking in ‘Semiconductor and Beyond’ conclave at JSS University, Noida recently Mr Sumant Parimal said “As China is a key exporter of Semiconductor, Electronics, Hardware components and its raw materials to US, recent stiff tariff increase by US on Chinees goods, including semiconductor, electronics and hardware items, to the tune of 125% shall be creating a bright spot for Indian Semiconductor, Electronics and Hardware industry. This is second opportunity for India in recent time to emerge as semiconductor, electronics and hardware manufacturer and exporter, post Covid triggered supply chain disruptions happened few years back”.
“While Govt. of India Semiconductor Mission and PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes are already operationalized in India, leading to several recent capacity addition projects rollout in private sector including a semiconductor fab at Gujarat by Tata Electronics, however Global geo political and trade scenarios are fast changing particularly after recent tariff differential between India and China, which may act as catalyst for growth of Semiconductor and Electronics industry in India” said Mr Sumant Parimal.
He has also highlighted importance of India leading in Quantum Computing and Quantum Tech. race for achieving a developed nation status by 2047.
“For growth of Quantum Computing and other Quantum Technologies like Quantum Sensing, Quantum Communication, we also need to create various industry related use cases such that industry finds quantum technology relevant for adoption. Since Quantum Computing is far superior in many aspects from the classical computing technology, hence in addition to developing new superior technologies like Quantum Tech., it is equally important to evolve businesses such that it requires faster and superior technologies like Quantum” Mr Sumant Parimal added further.
He also mentioned need of innovation for giving alternative of classical computing technology beyond semiconductor.
This conclave was presided over by Shri H R Mahadevaswamy, VC JSS University, Noida and hosted by Electronics & Communication department of JSS University Noida”.
