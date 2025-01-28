India Offers Assistance To Fishermen In Northern Sri Lanka
1/28/2025 8:55:37 AM
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) India offered assistance to fishermen in Northern Sri Lanka saying it understands the significance of the fishing industry to Sri Lanka.
The High Commissioner of India, Santosh Jha handed over fishing nets to the fishing community of Jaffna, Northern Province at an event held at the Point Pedro Divisional Secretariat.
Speaking at the event, High Commissioner Santosh Jha stressed that India understands the significance of the fishing industry to Sri Lanka and stated that the government of India's assistance aims to enhance livelihoods and empower the communities.
Highlighting the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka, united by the Indian Ocean, he commended the fishermen for their resilience, dedication, and enduring contributions to their communities.
Among the numerous projects implemented for improving the livelihoods of fishermen in the Northern Province, the High Commissioner highlighted reconstruction of the Gurunagar fishing net manufacturing factory.
He added that the nets distributed at the event had been procured from the Gurunagar factory, thus additionally supporting the livelihoods of the local workers at the factory. (Colombo Gazette
