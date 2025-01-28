Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Announces Acquisition Of Milk Mantra Dairy Private Limited And Its Innovative Dairy Brand“Milky Moo”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 28, 2025: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), India's leading corporate dairy company, is happy to announce the completion of the of Milk Mantra Dairy Private Limited, and its innovative dairy brand“Milky Moo” known for its quality commitment in milk procurement and sales. This strategic takeover strengthens HAP's presence in the Eastern Indian dairy and underscores its mission of delivering fresh, high-quality dairy products to customers.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srikumar Misra, Founder of Milk Mantra, shared: "Milk Mantra has always been about building a purpose driven dairy foods brand, whilst pioneering an ethical milk sourcing model, empowering farmers, and ensuring superior quality dairy products for our consumers. Acquisition by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd is a natural progression of our vision to scale our impact and innovation across a broader market. HAP has visionary leadership and has extensive resources that will further elevate the value delivered to consumers and farmers alike. We are happy for the future of Milky Moo, and our ecosystem in this transformative transaction, not just for Odisha but beyond."



Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. R.G. Chandramogan, Chairman of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, stated:“With Milk Mantra, HAP is now present beyond our strong position in South & West India, now establishing a robust presence in Eastern India. Odisha is a prosperous cow milk belt, and a growing economy. We are excited that a strong brand Milky Moo is added to our stable of brands like Arun, ibaco, Hatsun and Arokya. We are committed to expanding and growing the dairy landscape in Odisha. Logistically, it also gives scope to strengthen markets like northern Andhra, West Bengal and adjoining States, where Arun Ice Cream is already present.



With this takeover HAP will start with a sizeable market share, wide distribution & procurement network and 2 strategically located processing facilities in Odisha with the Milky Moo brand's established strong market presence.





About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:



Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) Is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from around 4,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP's portfolio includes: Arun Icecreams – South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk & Milk products – the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products – a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, ibaco – Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes. Aniva - a range of deliciously falvoured whey drinks, HAP Daily - With 3900+ outlets, HAP Daily has expanded its reach in traditionally strong markets like Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, and has started to make inroads into Maharashtra, Kerala, Orissa, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andamans. Chandigarh and the Bihar. HAP Daily products are sent to stores from Kiranas and premium supermarkets to various outlets through various distribution channels. This increases availability and expands the brand's reach to a wider consumer base. Hanobar Chocolates – A range of chocolates infused with nuts, ganache and fruit fillings, with every bite is an exquisite mouthfeel, giving an indulgent experience like none other. Havia - Premium chocolates have been made to make each of these moments memorable by gifting the special one's with a box of indulgence. & Santosa is an in-house brand for cattle feed and cattle care. Imiyo Juice & DAKO toppings are the recently launched products in the kitty of HAP.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ankush Chavan

Email :...