Nicus Launches FMDB For Servicenow, Bringing Financial Clarity To Technology Business Decisions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Clark, Nicus CEO

FMDB delivers insights directly to ServiceNow workflows

Empowering organizations to quantify investments and optimize costs.

- Nicus CEO, John ClarkROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicus Software, (Nicus), a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management solutions, has announced Financial Management Database (FMDB TM) for ServiceNow, a product designed to centralize financial data and enhance technology costing on the ServiceNow platform. FMDB delivers a single source of truth for finance-approved and validated financial data in ServiceNow. Unlike other IT Financial Management solutions, FMDB can be implemented in days to drive rapid value within ServiceNow workflows.“With FMDB, ServiceNow customers can quantify the value of technology investments, including AI, and make smarter decisions on cost reduction and optimization,” says Nicus CEO, John Clark.“Organizations are making significant investments in ServiceNow as the operating system of IT and beyond. FMDB is bringing value to customers by providing critical financial data such as unit cost and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), not previously available.”“FMDB complements the strength of the ServiceNow Platform by providing centralized, defensible financial data,” says Janie Longfellow, Nicus Chief Product Officer.“Together this integration transforms data into accurate, actionable insights within the ServiceNow workflows customers rely on every day.”With FMDB, ServiceNow customers can benefit from:- Improved Decision Making: Access to high-value financial data helps customers identify where to invest, cut spending, and optimize costs.- Accelerated Time to Value: Critical financial data enhancing value for all stakeholders.- IT and Finance Alignment: Finance and IT agree on the numbers through CFO-approved financial data.Beyond the foundational Nicus FMDB product that manages the centralized financial data, Nicus is developing workflow-specific FMDB applications for ServiceNow that layer on top of Nicus FMDB. Each FMDB application is built to provide enterprises with unparalleled cost visibility, helping organizatons optimize their technology investments. The first of these, FMDB for IT Asset Management (ITAM) is available now. See today's corresponding announcement for details.Learn more about Nicus FMDB for ServiceNow and upcoming products at .Media Contact:Gavin Drake...About NicusNicus is a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) software tailored to the needs of high-performance enterprise businesses and public sector organizations. Nicus enables more informed and strategic technology decisions, driving cost transparency and helping IT leaders and practitioners communicate the value of IT within their respective organizations. Through a comprehensive software suite including solutions for IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Cloud Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, and more, Nicus elevates IT to empower businesses. The Nicus platform is available natively on ServiceNow and the Nicus cloud. Nicus FMDB is available exclusively on ServiceNow. Learn more at .ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.Nicus, the Nicus logo, FMDB, and other Nicus marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Nicus Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Gavin Drake

Nicus Software Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.